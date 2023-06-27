JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces felony charges, accused of breaking into a Glenn Street residence on Saturday and making off with a handgun and four cameras after the woman living there had earlier told him to leave because he was intoxicated, authorities allege.
City police charged Atayay Robles-Vazquez, 42, of the 200 block of Sell Street, with two counts each of burglary and criminal trespass and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman said she refused to allow Robles-Vazquez into the residence on Saturday after he showed up “very intoxicated.”
Robles-Vazquez allegedly forced his way inside saying, “I’m coming in” and “I’m not leaving” and “I’m leaving with you.”
The woman said she gathered her belongings and fled the Glenn Street residence in her vehicle fearing for her life, the affidavit said.
The woman said she was not sure if Robles-Vazquez had her handgun when he chased after her.
When the woman later returned to the residence, she reportedly found it had been broken into and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, four cameras and other items had been stolen.
Robles-Vazquez has not been arraigned.
Criminal charges against Robles-Vazquez were filed before Senior District Judge Wendy Mellott, of Johnstown.
