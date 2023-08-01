JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An East Taylor Township man was jailed Sunday, accused of assaulting a state trooper who arrested him during a domestic assault, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Paul Andrew Gustkey Jr., 41, of the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
Troopers were called to the Kenwood Avenue residence for a report of a domestic assault.
Gutskey allegedly assaulted a woman who said she took away his car keys because he was intoxicated. When state police arrived, Gustkey allegedly struck a trooper and fell on top of him, refusing to surrender. A second trooper used a Taser to control Gustkey.
Gutskey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, and then freed after posting 10% of $15,000 bond.
