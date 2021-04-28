A Johnstown man is accused of killing his wife during a dispute inside their West End apartment late Monday, taking her life with a single gunshot to the head.
Investigators said Chad Busch, 31, of Virginia Avenue, shot Tiffany Busch, 31, inside their apartment's second floor bedroom while their 3-year-old daughter was in the room.
"Two kids lives were absolutely turned upside down yesterday. As a parent, that's hard to fathom," Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said during a Wednesday press conference, noting that both were inside the residence when the fatal shot was fired.
"So our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, families, particularly the children."
Law enforcement officials said Chad Busch initially reported the incident as an accidental shooting inside the home.
But Neugebauer and Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said evidence collected inside the home and an autopsy completed Tuesday conflicted with that story.
Lees cited the bullet's trajectory as one factor.
Busch faces homicide and aggravated assault charges, among others.
He was lodged in the Cambria County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, which has not yet been scheduled.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
