BOSWELL, Pa. – A Friedens couple was charged on Thursday with child endangerment after their two children – ages 5 and 6 – walked two miles to a relative's home unsupervised, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Robert Whitehead III, 37, and Heather Dawn Whitehead, 34, both of the 400 block of Gardner Road, with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
According to a complaint affidavit, a passerby walking along Bicycle Road in Quemahoning Township on April 22 reportedly spotted two children walking along the roadway.
The children's grandfather later told troopers the kids did arrive at his house on Bicycle Road, but neither Robert nor Heather Whitehead reached out to ask where the children were, the affidavit said.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the children.
The charges were filed before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. The couple has not yet been arraigned on the misdemeanor charges.
