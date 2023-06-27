JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Johnstown men were caught in the act of burglarizing a DuPont Street residence as they searched for valuables to pay off a debt, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Brian Anthony Pannone, 41, of the 600 block of Yoder Street, and Jaidyn Jonathan Jones, 23, of the 2800 block of Bedford Street, with burglary and related charges.
According to a complaint affidavit, city police were dispatched for a burglary in the 100 block of DuPont Street at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and found Jones walking in the area with a flashlight.
Jones told police that he and Pannone parked a truck outside a duplex on DuPont Street. Police said they found a 2005 Ford Ranger parked outside. A tenant who reported the burglary said no one else was allowed on the property.
Police said they found the front door and window open on the other side of the duplex and Pannone inside.
Pannone later told police that Jones owed him money and told him there were valuables in the house that they could steal. Pannone said he would enter the residence while Jones was on lookout.
Both men were arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Pannone was jailed after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond, and Jones was jailed after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
