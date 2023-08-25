VINCO, Pa. – A Cairnbrook man faces a criminal charge, accused of running away from a drug treatment facility in the Johnstown area, authorities said.
Cambria County detectives charged Benjamin Thomas Leventry, 28, of the 100 block of Meade Street, with one count of escape.
Leventry waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a complaint affidavit, Leventry pleaded guilty in Somerset County court in June to theft by unlawful taking, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
As part of the plea deal, President Judge D. Gregory Geary ordered Leventry to be furloughed to Peniel Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center, 760 Cooper Ave., beginning June 30.
Leventry was there two days before running away. He is being held at Somerset County Jail, the affidavit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.