BEDFORD, Pa. – A New Paris man was jailed Wednesday stemming from a traffic stop in Bedford Township, where police seized a cache of suspected heroin, plastic bags and other drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
State police in Bedford charged Matthew Robert Sabo, 39, with multiple counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and traffic summaries.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers stopped a vehicle Dec. 16 along the 4400 block of Business Route 220 that had a 2017 inspection sticker on the windshield.
Sabo said he had just purchased the vehicle and hadn't had time to get it inspected. Sabo had no valid driver's license and no proof that he owned the vehicle.
Troopers spoke with the owner who said she had just sold the vehicle to Sabo and that there were no illegal drugs or paraphernalia inside.
Troopers searched the vehicle and reportedly found a case containing alcohol swabs, two needles, five red stamp bags labeled "stay high," six black stamp bags with golden skulls, crystal rocks in a clear plastic bag, a small glass vial with clear liquid and a spoon, the affidavit said.
Troopers also seized a bag from under the passenger seat that contained five orange pills, 32 stamp bags labeled "smoke and fly" and 95 clear, medium-sized plastic bags.
Sabo was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Diehl, of Bedford, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond.
