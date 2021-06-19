Winners have been announced in a poetry and rap contest sponsored by Pitt-Johnstown Communi-Teams and the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP in celebration of Juneteenth.
The contest attracted nearly 50 middle and high school students from the Johnstown area who were asked to think about what Juneteenth means to them and express their thoughts in an original poem or rap.
Top prizes:
• “Greater Than This Ground” by Cassidy Carthew.
• “Maya Angelou, I” by Ameiah Hayward.
• “Remember My Name” by Helen Miller.
• “We All Have the Same Dream” by Amanda Barkley.
Runner-up prizes:
• “The Black Panthers” by Ta’myyah Brand.
• “I Am W.E.B” by Tionna Thomas.
• “On the Run” by Gretchen Miller.
• “Solemn; Steadfast” by Mikayla Dancy.
