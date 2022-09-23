JOHNSTOWN – A Johnstown couple with a “Flair” for catering plans to build a rustic Richland Township wedding venue next year.
Flair of Country’s Corey and Mindi Crocco are laying the groundwork to plant “The Willow” on 75 acres of Cambria County countryside in 2023, saying they envision a modernized barn-style venue that offers brides and event planners a customizable space.
“It’s going to be a blank canvas inside,” he said. “We want to offer them a space where they’ll be able to create whatever look they want,” Corey Crocco said.
It has been the couple’s dream for years to create a wedding venue that would feature their homemade country-style dishes, he said.
They acquired land for the site along Airport Road three years ago, but COVID-19 paused their plans.
Their vision of the venue includes a full-service commercial kitchen, a 7,000-square-foot dining area large enough for 350 people and picturesque views, he said.
The couple launched their mobile catering business in 2015, enabling them to serve festival crowds, weddings and other special events.
They quickly recognized that rustic “barn weddings” are popular choices, but the region’s destinations often lack key amenities and are far-removed from hotels and motels.
The Willow will be built as a year-round site with heating, air conditioning and public utilities – offering a scenic setting while just a half-mile from lodging and other needs, Crocco said.
Flair of Country, their original business, will manage the space.
If all goes well, site work will begin this fall.
But construction is not expected to start until early spring, perhaps March, Crocco said.
Airport officials approved an easement enabling a driveway to The Willows property to be added through a small piece of airport property.
The authority also tentatively approved allowing the group to landscape the area, which is south of the airport.
A zoning variance was granted in 2020 from Richland Township to build the venue inside the light industrial zone.
Crocco credited First Sum-mit Bank, which helped finance the project, and Rich- land Township officials for their support through the process.
Crocco said final permits are being acquired to begin work.
Bookings for 2024 weddings will start being accepted early next year, he said.
At the airport itself, work could be moving forward soon on a terminal building café that would serve passengers during lunch hours.
The Croccos established a home base inside the John P. Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in 2016.
The café will be developed near the baggage claim area of the terminal building, next to space already leased by Flair of Country.
Crocco said visitors will be able to choose from “grab and go” items or daily features often found on their mobile kitchen’s menu, such as the pulled pork mac and cheese sandwich, seasonal salads and other barbecue fare.
“We’re planning to open (the cafe) in January after our busy season is over,” he said.
The catering business is expanding in the airport site through a lease that increases to $800 per month in 2023, authority officials said Tuesday.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
