JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A trio of musicians will fill an area church with the sounds of chamber music.
The Pittsburgh Soloists, comprised of violinist Jennifer Orchard, cellist Mikhail Istomin and pianist Eugene Sirotkine, will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
Established in 1997, the Pittsburgh Soloists is an acclaimed group of Pittsburgh Symphony musicians performing in mixed ensembles of three to 15 artists.
Hailed for daring, intelligent and often interdisciplinary programming, the ensemble performs repertoire ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach’s immortal masterpieces to Astor Piazzolla’s passionate tangos.
Their concerts, with varied instrumental combinations, have been as enthusiastically praised as their deeply emotional performances.
The Pittsburgh Soloists’ mission is to perform music that serves to honor the art of chamber music, to expand cultural awareness and to build bridges in the community through concerts, lectures and master classes.
Over the years, the group has performed in North America, Europe, Asia and Russia.
“They are not only exceptionally talented, but they are passionate about music, a passion that is obvious in the energy they create when working together,” said Victoria Czarnek, a board member with the Johnstown Concert Series.
She said audiences may recognize Orchard and Istomin, who performed previously at the concert series.
“They were members of another piano trio, the Pittsburgh Piano Trio, which performed an unforgettable concert for us in May of 2006,” Czarnek said.
“Longtime audience members may remember their electric performance, which so impressed then-Maestro Istvan Jaray that he invited them to premier ‘Triple Concerto’ by composer Paul Juon with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra the following year.”
She said they invited the trio with Sirotkine to perform in the 2020-21 series, but had to cancel that because of COVID-19.
“We are thrilled that they are able to join us this year,” Czarnek said.
The concert will present classical pieces by Fritz Kreisler, George Frideric Handel and Frederic Chopin, as well as sultry tangos, Liberace’s “Bumble Boogie” and Henry Mancini’s “Moon River.”
“The program will be great fun,” Czarnek said. “People can expect to tap their toes and feel the music in their souls.”
Istomin, who also serves as the Pittsburgh Soloists’ artistic director, said they are planning an exciting series with favorite chamber music treasures, new musical flavors and stirring experiences that the audience is sure to love.
“These intimate and passionate performances will engage and involve you with both the music and musicians as we take chamber music back to its roots as an evening among friends filled with beautiful music,” he said.
Czarnek added that musicians who have performed at First Presbyterian Church regularly comment on its acoustics, which makes it easier for performers to hear and improve the interactions between themselves.
“This in turn improves not only the quality of the sound for the audience, but also the quality of the performance,” she said.
Following the concert, a reception will be held with light refreshments. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the musicians.
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
