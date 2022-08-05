SOMERSET, Pa. – A Pittsburgh man wanted in connection with a gun battle in the city that seriously injured him, was found in Somerset County on Thursday, authorities said.
Treyvaughn Brown, 19, is being held in the Somerset County Jail after he was captured by Somerset Borough police.
According to police in Pittsburgh, Brown was part of a May 11 gun battle between two groups on Seneca Street between Fifth Avenue and Watson Street in the city's Bluff neighborhood.
Brown was a rear-seat passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that arrived in the area of Seneca Street.
Brown and two others climbed out and exchanged gunshots with another group from a second Jeep, a court document reads.
Brown dropped a handgun after he was shot in the upper back. Brown was loaded into another vehicle that drove toward the hospital. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Fifth Avenue and an EMS unit was called to take him to Mercy Hospital, a court document said.
Police said they recovered 41 spent shell casings, one live round and five blood samples from three crime scenes. Brown later fled Pittsburgh and was picked up in Somerset.
Pittsburgh police charged Brown with carrying a firearm without a license, illegally possessing a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
