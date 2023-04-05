PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Joan T.A. Gabel has been named the next chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.
Her selection was confirmed on Monday by the board of trustees.
Gabel will be the 19th chancellor and the first woman to hold the position, which she’ll step into on July 1.
Prior to her career at Pitt, Gabel has served as president and chief executive of the University of Minnesota System and Twin Cities campus.
The 18th chancellor, Patrick Gallagher, announced in April of last year that he intended to transition to a professor’s role in the university’s department of physics and astronomy.
