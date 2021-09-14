The University of Pittsburgh’s main campus has tied as the 20th-best public college in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.
Both the University of Maryland’s College Park campus, and the University of Washington claimed the 20th spot in this year’s list.
“It’s exciting to see that the U.S. News & World Report has – once again – recognized the University of Pittsburgh among the nation’s top public colleges and universities,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a release. “I am proud of Pitt faculty, students and staff, who are both the source of this honor and the bold drivers of our mission, which is to create and leverage knowledge for society’s gain.”
The school also tied for seventh with New York University and Oregon Health & Science University for the best bachelor of science in nursing program in the country – a new ranking this year.
Several other Pitt programs, including business, undergraduate engineering and computer science, are also listed in the top 100 nationally, according to the release.
The campus was ranked 29th in the list of best colleges for veterans, as well.
Overall, the University of Pittsburgh took 59th place among national universities.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania ranked in the top 200 public colleges and top 300 national schools.
Roughly 1,466 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions were measured using 17 academic qualities for the new list.
“Only thoroughly vetted academic data from our surveys and reliable third-party sources are used to calculate each ranking factor,” the U.S. News’ methodology states.
“This means for better or for worse, we do not factor nonacademic elements like social life and athletics; we do not conduct unscientific straw polls for use in our computations; and schools’ ranks are not manipulated to coddle business relationships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.