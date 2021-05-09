To celebrate Juneteenth, Pitt-Johnstown Communi-Teams and the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP are sponsoring a poetry and rap contest for middle and high school in the Johnstown area. Juneteenth, also known as Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas in June 1865, and more generally the emancipation of Black slaves throughout the Confederate South.
For the competition, students 12 years and older are asked to think about what Juneteenth means to them and express their thoughts in an original poem or rap.
“We hope for the students that they’ll want to learn about what Juneteenth is and become aware of it and it’s importance to the Black community and all of America,” said Christine Dahlin, associate professor of biology at UPJ and chairwoman of the Communi-Teams committee.
“We’re trying to help spread the word on Juneteenth and encourage young artists to go and be creative, and this is our opportunity to do that.”
The contest is open to students who attend Bishop McCort, Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Johnstown Christian, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber, as well as homeschooled students living in those school districts.
Categories include poem by a middle school student, poem by a high school student, rap by a middle school student and rap by a high school student. A panel of judges comprised of the UPJ faculty, NCCAP members and Cambria County Library employees will review the entries.
”Judges will be looking for something that creatively expresses the truth to the student,” Dahlin said.
Prizes will be awarded in each category that include a $75 Best Buy gift certificate for first place and $25 Books-A-Million gift certificate for second place. Winners also will receive a book from the NAACP.
In addition, winners will recite their poem or perform their rap at a Juneteenth event that will be held June 16 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
“The goal is to engage students in a creative activity by doing something artistic and to also go out and be a little brave and share their art with the world,” Dahlin said.
Deadline for submissions is June 1.
For complete contest criteria and to submit an entry, email Tuangtip Klinbubpa-Neff at tneff@pitt.edu.
