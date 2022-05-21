JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown has announced a first-of-its-kind American Democracy Scholar Certificate program that will be available this fall.
“We want to teach people how to engage in civic discourse respectfully and build a more perfect union as our founding fathers envisioned it,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said.
The program will be open to all undergraduates and is offered in partnership with the National Constitution Center.
Spectar said the program grew out of an op-ed he wrote earlier this year for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette urging “American colleges and universities to give urgent attention to educating for citizenship to reduce growing polarization and increase understanding and trust among Americans.”
From there, the UPJ social science faculty, led by political science professor and social sciences chairman Raymond Wrabley, began discussing the enhancement of civic learning, equipping students with knowledge and skills to promote democracy, and deepening the understanding of the foundations of American democracy.
There will be five core courses offered with the certificate: constitutional principles and the democratic republic; U.S. history; American political thought; American political process; and the practicum in deliberative democracy, which will be moderated by the National Constitution Center.
Students will also complete at least 150 hours of “democracy fieldwork,” similar to teacher preparation programs.
“The ADSC will enhance our capacity to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to revitalize the civic health of our communities and contribute to the public life of our republic,” Wrabley said in a statement.
Spectar added that he wants these courses to teach people to listen to others’ viewpoints on contentious issues, even those they disagree with, and to not be disagreeable.
According to information from Pitt-Johnstown, the program design allows students to obtain a foundation in constitutional theories, such as the nature of a government of limited powers operating in a system of popular sovereignty and checks and balances, and to learn to appreciate American ideals and institutions.
Upon completion of the American Democracy Scholar Certificate, students will be recognized as “Ambassadors of the U.S. Constitution,” given a medallion inscribed with the phrase “Keepers of the Republic” and be recognized as members of the American Democracy Corps.
In that role, they’ll be encouraged to volunteer as peer tutors and mentors in NCC programs or similar nationwide initiatives.
Looking to the future, Pitt-Johnstown faculty want the course to expand.
“Over the long term, we hope to make it possible for students in community colleges and even high schools to participate in the program,” Spectar said.
University officials view this as a benefit for educators as well.
Mark Conlon, a visiting professor at the UPJ school of education, said in a statement that it is imperative that “middle-level and secondary social studies educators are equipped with the skills and knowledge to bring about civic renewal inside our nation’s classrooms.”
“They are essential in developing the next generation’s appreciation of civic virtue, constitutional principles and the ability to engage in difficult civic conversations,” he continued. “This program will undoubtedly assist our teachers in preparing informed and active citizens imbued with essential skills and dispositions, including civility, civic trust and mutual respect.”
