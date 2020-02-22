The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will induct five new members as part of the 13th Athletics Hall of Fame class on April 18 in the Pitt-Johnstown Wellness Center.
The class includes: Ron Haden (Class of 1995, men’s basketball); Mike Mastovich (Class of 1985, meritorious service); Sally Mosay (Class of 1989, women’s basketball); Brandon Newill (Class of 2002, wrestling); and Ben Watkins (Class of 2010, baseball).
Pitt-Johnstown will also recognize all of the former Hall of Fame inductees and former student-athletes in attendance.
The Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 2007 “to honor prestigious groups of athletes, coaches and university supporters and their champion spirits,” the school said in a news release.
“These individuals merit distinction for their accomplishments and leadership in athletic endeavors for Pitt-Johnstown,” the school said.
Since its inception in 2007, 62 individuals and three teams have earned induction.
The reception is 5:45 p.m. in the Sports Center Hall of Fame Room. Dinner is 7 p.m. in the Wellness Center.
Speaking at this year’s event will be Pitt-Johnstown President Dr. Jem Spectar; Athletic Director Pat Pecora – college wrestling’s all-time winningest coach; and Assistant Athletic Director Abby Gearhart. Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The inductees:
• Ron Haden, 1993 to 1995, men’s basketball: Haden came to Pitt-Johnstown after playing for two seasons at Sinclair Junior College in Ohio and scored more than 1,000 points in only two years.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, and a graduate of Jefferson High School, Haden joined coach Bob Rukavina’s Mountain Cats and led the 12-15 1993-94 team with 552 points and 209 rebounds. As a senior in 1994-95, Haden finished with 482 points, second on the team, and led the Mountain Cats with 207 rebounds. Pitt-Johnstown went 17-9 for the program’s second winning season in 16 years.
Haden finished his two-year career with 1,034 points and ranked seventh then on the Mountain Cat scoring list. Currently he ranks 29th.
In 1996, Haden was invited and participated in a basketball tournament in Venezuela.
Following his graduation from Pitt-Johnstown, Haden returned to his hometown and began working with at-risk youth at the Montgomery County Family Court in Dayton.
In 1998, he moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for several years as a Texas parole officer.
Haden then graduated from the City of Houston Fire Academy and became an EMT/Firefighter where he earned recognition and honors for his service. He also owned and operated Providence EMS until 2008.
That year, Haden was in a serious car accident and was comatose for a month. He suffered a brain injury and had to be retrained to walk and talk, which forced hm into an early retirement. In spite of all of the misfortune, Haden continues to exercise daily and continues to be health conscious.
“This honor is one of reassurance that if I put my all into something, mentally and physically, I will be rewarded,” Haden said. “This honor is, ‘Life.’ “
• Mike Mastovich, 1981 to 1985, meritorious service: For more than three decades, Mastovich has covered Pitt-Johnstown athletics among his duties as a Tribune-Democrat sports writer. He also served as emcee of the athletics hall of fame banquet since its inception in 2007.
A Johnstown native and graduate of Conemaugh Valley High School, Mastovich worked as a sports writer, then sports editor for The Pitt-Johnstown Advocate from 1982-85. During that same time, Mastovich performed the duties of Pitt-Johnstown student sports information director.
A member of the Chi Lambda Tau Honorary Leadership Society and a recipient of the Humanities Award at Pitt-Johnstown, Mastovich began his professional career writing for The Indiana Gazette while pursuing his master’s degree in sports sciences with an emphasis in sports information at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Mastovich returned to his hometown and joined The Tribune-Democrat in November 1986. Over the years, Mastovich has covered many of Pitt-Johnstown’s athletic highlights, including Carlton Haselrig becoming the first national champion in wrestling, coach Jodi Gault’s women’s basketball team reaching the 1987 NCAA Final Four, the resurgence of Bob Rukavina’s men’s basketball program and its four NCAA Tournament berths, and the record-breaking efforts of the baseball and women’s volleyball teams.
In addition to covering Pitt-Johnstown, Mastovich was the beat writer for the Johnstown Chiefs professional hockey team for 19 seasons and is in his eighth season of covering the Johnstown Tomahawks.
He has covered more than 30 AAABA Tournaments and is a member of the AAABA Hall of Fame, 20-plus Sunnehanna Amateur golf tournaments as well as some of the biggest high school sporting events, including state championship games in football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and hockey.
Mastovich was involved in writing the 2007 book “Slap Shots and Snapshots: 50 Seasons of Professional Hockey in Johnstown,” the 2015 update of the book to coincide with Johnstown being named Kraft Hockeyville USA, and the 2019 book “A Diamond in Johnstown: AAABA’s 75th Anniversary.”
He was also a contributor to The Tribune-Democrat’s “Fab 40 Sports Connections” book.
“Pitt-Johnstown and the people here have always been like a part of my family since I first stepped onto the campus in 1981,” Mastovich said.
“It is a special place. The athletic program was such a big part of my college life during my time with The Advocate and as sports information director. I know the lengthy and rich history made by the Pitt-Johnstown student-athletes, coaches and administrators.
“The Tribune-Democrat has been there to cover Pitt-Johnstown since the days of the asphalt campus in Moxham,” he added. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great team at the newspaper.
“To join the distinguished group of current and past inductees in this Hall is a humbling experience, not to mention a great honor.”
• Sally Mosay, 1984 to 1989, women’s basketball: A two-time American Women’s Sports Federation (AWSF) All-American and a 1988 Kodak All-District selection, Mosay finished her Pitt-Johnstown basketball career ranked in the top 5 on the program’s scoring and assist lists and led her team to an NCAA Division II Final Four berth in 1987.
A native of Elizabeth, Mosay joined coach Jodi Gault’s Lady Cats program in 1984 after a standout career at Elizabeth Forward High School.
As a sophomore in 1985-86, Mosay began to make her mark on the Pitt-Johnstown program by earning all-tournament team honors at Immaculata University, the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cat, and Mason-Dixon Conference tournaments.
Her final two seasons established Mosay as one of the top players in Division II basketball. In 1986-87, she was a first-team All-Mason-Dixon Conference selection and a member of the Mountain Cat and Mason-Dixon Conference All-Tournament Teams.
She led the Mountain Cats to Pitt-Johnstown’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Final Four with a victory over No. 1-ranked Delta State (Miss.) University.
Her efforts also earned her Most Valuable Player honors at both the NCAA East Region Tournament and the NCAA quarterfinals. Mosay also garnered her first of two AWSF All-America selections.
In addition, Mosay was awarded the Dave McGowan Outstanding Athlete Memorial Sports Award.
As a senior in 1987-88, Mosay scored her 1,000th career point and was named the Mason-Dixon Conference Player of the Year as well as a Kodak All-District Team selection. The two-time first-team all-conference choice was also named to the NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team and was tabbed an AWSF All-American for the second straight year.
Mosay, who scored in double digits in all but one game over her junior and senior seasons, finished her Lady Cat career ranked fifth on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time scoring list with 1.419 points and third on the all-time assists list with 513. She currently ranks 10th on the scoring list and fifth on the assists list.
Mosay also matched fellow Pitt-Johnstown Hall of Famer Maureen Latterner’s single-game record of 16 assists against St. Vincent College in 1987.
Mosay graduated from Pitt-Johnstown in 1989 with a bachelor of arts degree in social science and began a career in the supply chain field, which has spanned more than 30 years with four different companies. For the past 14 years, Mosay has served as a supply chain specialist for Mine Safety Appliances in Murrysville.
Along with her professional career, Mosay was also an assistant girls’ basketball coach at both Norwin and Jeannette high schools, and as a women’s assistant basketball coach at Seton Hill College.
“I am incredibly honored to be inducted into the Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame,” Mosay said. “The success I had on the basketball court at Pitt-Johnstown would not have been possible without my coaches, teammates and family. I am so proud to have been a part of Lady Cat Basketball.”
• Brandon Newill, 1999 to 2002, wrestling: A NCAA Division II national champion 125-pound wrestler, Newill won a pair of NCAA East Region Tournament titles and earned three All-America honors.
A Mount Pleasant Area High School graduate, Newill joined the Mountain Cats after one season at Capital (Ohio) University, where he went 30-6 and placed seventh at the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
Newill came to Pitt-Johnstown in 1999 and promptly filled the void left behind by two-time national champion Jody Strittmatter. As a sophomore, Newill was 29-6 overall and 16-3 in dual meets on his way to placing third at the NCAA Championships and leading Pitt-Johnstown to a fifth-place finish.
Newill continued to dominate the following season with a 35-5 overall record and a 13-1 dual meet mark. He led the team with 15 falls. Newill was named the 2001 East Region Tournament outstanding wrestler after winning his first of two regional tournaments. He also finished fourth at the NCAA Tournament, third at the Division I-dominated Oklahoma Gold Classic, and won titles at both the Slippery Rock Open and Wilkes Open.
As a senior in 2001-02, Newill reached the pinnacle of Division II wrestling by becoming Pitt-Johnstown’s sixth individual NCAA champion with a fall over Central Oklahoma University’s Chris Saferite in 4:12 at the Division II Tournament in Parkside, Wisconsin.
Newill was 39-6 overall and 17-2 in dual meets and led the Mountain Cats with 19 falls. He made it back-to-back championships at both the Slippery Rock Open and East Regional Tournament and placed seventh at the prestigious Midlands Open at Northwestern University.
Newill compiled a 100-20-0 overall record at UPJ and had a 130-26-0 overall record with his 30 wins from Capital University. Newill finished his career ranked fourth of the Pitt-Johnstown all-time wins list, and currently stands in fifth place.
Newill returned to the Pittsburgh area in 2009 and began his career in education with the Allegheny Valley School District as an aide for special needs students at Springdale Junior High School. The following year, Newill accepted a teaching and coaching position at Kittanning Junior/Senior High School in the Armstrong School District. Newill currently teaches history and serves as the head Armstrong High School wrestling coach where he has produced four individual PIAA state champions and six individual PIAA state placewinners.
“I am more than overwhelmed with the honor bestowed upon me to be a part of this prestigious group of decorated individuals in the Pitt-Johnstown family,” Newill said. “I cannot express my gratitude in mere words.”
• Ben Watkins, 2007-10, baseball: The combination of outstanding athletics and academics are the qualities Watkins exhibited at Pitt-Johnstown. On the baseball field, Watkins was a 2009 NCAA Division II All-American and the Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year. In the classroom, he was a First-Team ESPN the Magazine Academic All-American and the Atlantic Region Scholar Athlete of the Year.
A Conemaugh Township High School graduate, Watkins transferred to Pitt-Johnstown after two years at Clarion University and joined coach Todd Williams’ Mountain Cats’ starting rotation in 2008. That season, Watkins went 4-4 with 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.
As a senior in 2009, Watkins dominated on the mound for Pitt-Johnstown. He was 7-1 with a team-best 63 strikeouts. Watkins allowed only seven runs, including five earned runs, in 53 1/3 innings to lead NCAA Division II in earned run average at 0.84.
He earned Daktronics Third-Team All-America and National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) Second-Team All-America honors. He was also the Daktronics and NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year, as well as the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) Pitcher of the Year.
Watkins had a 3.957 overall GPA in engineering and was a first-team ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American. Watkins was named the WVIAC 2008-09 Senior Scholar Athlete and the WVIAC’s 2008-09 Men’s Scholar Athlete. He was also selected to the 2008-09 WVIAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Watkins put his engineering career on hold when he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 40th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft.
That summer, pitching for the Staten Island Yankees, Watkins posted a 5-0 record with a 2.47 ERA and was the winning pitcher in the New York-Penn League championship game.
In 2010, Watkins was promoted to the Trenton Thunder in the Class AA Eastern League. Watkins played for three minor league baseball teams during his two seasons.
He finished his academic work during baseball’s offseason in 2010 and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Pitt-Johnstown with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering technology with a minor in mathematics.
Following his playing career, Watkins joined ARM EnerTech in Johnstown as an electrical engineer and continues to work there today.
He earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University in 2017, graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Watkins is also a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania.
“Pitt-Johnstown was crucially fundamental in my development as an athlete and student,” Watkins said. “It has produced numerous student-athletes that have had success both during and after their careers at Pitt-Johnstown. To be inducted into a Hall of Fame with such rich history is an incredible honor and is both a continuation and demonstration of the way Pitt-Johnstown supported my ambitions.
“I have to thank my coaches, Todd Williams and Rick Roberts. Their instruction, encouragement and support played such a large role in my baseball career,” Watkins added. “I can, without a doubt, say that I wouldn’t have had the success that I had without them.
“Additionally, the engineering faculty at Pitt-Johnstown couldn’t have been more supportive. I was finishing my degree in the off-season and Dr. Jerry Samples, Dr. Greg Dick and Dr. Madumage Karunaratne really went the extra mile to ensure I was able to finish while still pursuing my baseball dream.”
