Veteran Randy Roberts of Holsopple is wrapped up in his Quilt of Valor during a small service held at the Johnstown Galleria. The two ladies are l-r Dorothy Rawski and Buffy Harris, both volunteers with Pa. Quilts of Valor group.
Hollsopple residents and Marine Corps veterans Randy Roberts and Theodore Szapka, along with Army veterans Lawrence Illig, of Ferndale, and Randolph Smith, of Jerome, were presented the blankets as part of the Quilt of Valor program.
Roberts, Szapka and Smith knew about the ceremony in advance, but Illig thought he was going to The Johnstown Galleria to spend time with his granddaughter at the small playground located on the first floor. Instead, his family had a surprise for him.
As they approached the play area, he noticed a group of people gathered.
Illig, who spent a year flying helicopters during the Vietnam War, received his quilt during a brief ceremony.
“I never in a million years thought this was going to happen,” Illig said.
Roberts said the quilt was “really special.”
Quilt of Valor is a national program that provides handmade quilts to service members and veterans who have been touched by war. The blankets are made by local volunteers – in Johnstown’s case, a group called the Qwazy Qwilters.
“Quilts of Valor are awarded,” said Pat Wilson, a local volunteer quilter. “They’re just not handed out.”
Szapka said getting the quilt “makes you feel real good that you weren’t forgotten.”
Smith, a Purple Heart recipient, felt it was “great” for the volunteers to make the quilts and thanked “the ladies for somebody recognizing all those years.”
