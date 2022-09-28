SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Donald E. Hunter could have been a first-class salesman, his brother Daniel said.
As a small-town kid in the 1960s, Donald once talked a local hardware store owner into selling him a new bicycle for $1 a week, his brother said.
Instead, "Donny" became a U.S. Marine, enlisting after graduating high school in 1967 – even though he knew he would be headed overseas to a grueling war in Vietnam.
"He believed in the cause ... and he wanted to be able to pick which branch he served in, rather than get drafted somewhere," said Daniel Hunter, of Martinsburg, recalling his brother's plans to become a Marine officer. "He knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life."
That life was cut short in May 1968 while Hunter was trying to rescue a wounded Marine in Vietnam's Qang Tri province.
Family members, fellow service members and local officials gathered Wednesday to show Hunter's short life was not forgotten.
Spearheaded through an effort by the South Fork Historical Society and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, a prominent bridge in Hunter's hometown now carries his name.
Cambria County's three commissioners, local veterans and state transportation officials were among the crowd of 70 who gathered for a ceremony alongside the Ragers Hill Road, where a PennDOT sign now marks "PFC Donald E. Hunter USMC Memorial Bridge."
PennDOT District 9 Executive Thomas Prestash noted the honor isn't a common one.
Across a region that stretches from the southeastern corner of Somerset County to the northeastern tip of Huntingdon, PennDOT owns and maintains 2,100 state bridges.
Just 87 of them are legislatively named, Prestash said.
Without question, Hunter deserves this honor – and more, Langerholc said.
For the Forest Hills graduate's service to country and selfless sacrifice, the community has a responsibility to keep his story alive, the senator said.
"Each and every one of us has a duty to never forget," Langerholc said.
The state Senate Transportation chairman introduced an amendment to a House Bill on May 23 to rename the Croyle Township bridge.
It became law in June following unanimous votes of support in both houses, he said.
Hunter graduated from Forest Hills in 1967.
Growing up in a coal town, he was one of 12 children in a working-class family and learned about togetherness and sacrifice at a young age, his cousin Don Navatsyk said.
"He went over to fight in a war that wasn't supported by a lot of people," said Navatsyk, of Chardon, Ohio. "Guys like Donny Hunter did what they were called to do ... so the rest of us could live our lives."
South Fork Historical Society President Mark Kohart said the community owed it to Hunter to find a way to thank him permanently.
He said Hunter was the only native son killed in the 20-year conflict.
Seeing a crowd of 70 people gathering to be a part of it on a brisk autumn day, Daniel Hunter said he couldn't put into words what his brother, Don, would have thought of the moment.
"For us, I never in a 100 years could've imagined something like this," Daniel Hunter said. "It's just wonderful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.