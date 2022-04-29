WINDBER, Pa. – A milestone has been reached at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber in the ongoing effort to save lives.
The institute on Friday celebrated its 10,000th breast tissue donor for the Clinical Breast Care Project, a translational research care environment that helps lead the way in the fight against breast disorders and cancer, at a ceremony held at the institute.
“This is celebrating the 10,000th donor, but it’s truly celebrating 10,000 donors,” said Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of the institute. “Every one of them is an individual and every one has a story.
“What better validation of the work that we do than to have 10,000 people donate a part of themselves? And they wouldn’t do that if they didn’t believe what they were doing was meaningful and could make a difference in breast cancer.”
The event welcomed doctors, researches and military members who have been instrumental in the project to tour the facility and witness the placement of the 10,000th donor sample.
Breast cancer survivor Kristine Marisa, an employee of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, shared her cancer journey and spoke on the importance of being a part of the project.
The institute began collecting tissue samples in November 2001, and the center has gathered samples from patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center near Washington, D.C.; Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland; and the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Windber.
“I don’t think people really get the significance of what this tissue is and how invaluable it is – not just for research today, but into the future,” Kurtz said.
From the 10,000 donors, researchers have been able to collect more than 90,000 biospecimens, conduct more than 70 research projects and file four patents of breast cancer prognostic gene signatures, institute officials said.
The project received the 2020 Team Science Award from the American Association for Cancer Research and the 2021 James J. Leonard Award for Excellence in Clinical or Translational Research.
“This is a really remarkable day,” said Dr. Craig Shriver, director of the John P. Murtha Cancer Center at Uniformed Services University. “I’ve been here from the beginning. I watched it develop from a vision into a world-class biorepository, probably the top one in the world.”
He said the missing link in cancer research is the connection to the patients, and the Windber institute is bridging that.
“If one word would describe what this institute represents here in Windber, it would be hope,” Shriver said. “(Donors) hope that this results in something and we make the most out of it, which we do.
“For us, that’s partnerships around the world with the best researchers – because these are the best tissues and the best data, so we want to use them for the best purposes.”
He said that with additional governmental funding, the research will continue.
“It will take this enterprise in terms of what we do in cancer research to the next level,” Shriver said. “We’re going to have more for this institute and this community to do. We’re going to continue. We’re not going to lose this battle.”
