PITTSBURGH – Fans clad in black and gold lined up at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday to pay their respects to Steelers legend Franco Harris, who passed away Dec. 20 at the age of 72.
While there were certainly people at the public viewing who knew Harris, there were plenty who attended because they felt like they knew him.
Harris – a New Jersey native who starred at Penn State – remained in the Pittsburgh area after his NFL playing career ended and was a regular presence in the community.
“It’s like we were born and raised together,” Brett Acie, of Pittsburgh, said. “I’m 62 and he was 72.”
Mike Dapcevich, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, said he was compelled to come to Acrisure Stadium to be with others who were mourning the loss of a figure who was larger than life – both on and off the field.
“Our whole city is grieving, and I don’t think people should grieve alone,” Dapcevich said. “I see Pittsburgh as one big family, and family grieves together. I wouldn’t miss this for anything in the world.”
The public viewing was held at the PNC Champions Club inside the stadium. Harris’ widow, Dana, and son, Dok, took a moment with every mourner in attendance. Dana and Dok thanked each person for coming, while listening to stories and memories that members of the public shared with them.
Tuesday’s viewing marked the end of an emotional week for the Pittsburgh region.
Prior to his death on the night of Dec. 20, Harris had spent the day giving interviews to several media outlets, and also appeared on current Steeler Cam Heyward’s podcast.
Harris made numerous media appearances in advance of the 50th anniversary of his legendary play, “The Immaculate Reception,” on Dec. 23, and the retiring of his No. 32 jersey at the Steelers-Raiders game scheduled for Dec. 24, which made news of his death on the morning of Dec. 21 all the more shocking.
The events scheduled went ahead as planned, as what was to be a celebration of Harris’ spectacular play became remembrances and celebrations of Harris’ life instead.
Dana and Dok Harris were present on the field with Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II for the jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of Saturday night’s game.
“It wasn’t supposed to be like this. The big man was supposed to be here standing right next to me,” Rooney said Saturday. “I want to thank Dana and Dok for being here tonight and sharing Franco with us for 50 years. Franco brought us joy for 50 years.
“In recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 officially retired.”
While there was sadness in the air at Acrisure on Tuesday, there was also joy.
People waiting in line could be heard chatting about Harris, “The Immaculate Reception”and the 1970s Steelers’ teams – which won four Super Bowl championships.
“ ‘The Immaculate Reception’ was happening as I was driving home with my mother from Eastland shopping center out in East McKeesport,” Acie said., “and heard it, because I couldn’t see it – it was blacked out in Pittsburgh, believe it or not.
“That was the first time anything exciting football-wise ever happened in Pittsburgh in my life, and it was just beautiful, man,” Acie added. “Beautiful thing.”
Dapcevich, who was wearing a No. 32 jersey and a Troy Polamalu wig he uses when he dresses up as “Mascot Troy,” had done charity work with Harris over the years and shared one of his favorite memories.
“He was doing an autograph show, and I just dressed up as Mike (himself),” Dapcevich recalled. “And he looked at me and he says, ‘Man, you look familiar. Do I know you?’ and I said, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve met,’ kind of playing with him a little bit.
“And he goes, ‘How come people want their picture with you?’ and I said, ‘Franco, I’m mascot Troy,’ and he just burst out laughing and he goes, ‘I thought that hair was real,” and then I took my hat off and showed him how bald I am, and he really burst out laughing for a good 30 seconds.
“Then he said, ‘Who would have ever thought mascot Troy was bald?’ ’’ Dapcevich recounted with a laugh. “I have a picture of that actual moment where we’re both laughing.”
The thousands of people who waited in line to pay their final respects to Harris were greeted by a large photo of him laughing inside the Champions Club, while a photo of him with a big smile graced the screens around Acrisure Stadium – a fitting tribute to a man who brought so much joy and happiness to the Pittsburgh region.
