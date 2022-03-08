JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown is about to get a rebranding.
For months, Visit Johnstown has been working with Roger Brooks, of the nationally known Destination Development, to find new ways to promote the region. Brooks provided an update to members of the business, political and nonprofit communities at Ace's on Tuesday.
A committee has been formed.
Residents can provide their thoughts at bit.ly/JohnstownFuture.
Then, during the last week of April, parties plan to get together and finalize a branding message.
“The goal obviously is to develop a unified brand for our community that’s based on product and what we can do to get people to come here, travel here, want to live here, work here from farther away,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “We have to identify those things that we can leverage that will accomplish that.”
Brooks told the group they “must jettison the generic” and “build your brand on feasibility, not just local sentiment.”
“You look at your taglines, look at your slogans, look at your brochures, your websites – if it can fit anyone else, toss it and start over,” Brooks said. “You simply cannot be all things to all people and win. The narrower your focus, the stronger your success will be.”
Brad Clemenson, a consultant on numerous community projects, said he wants “to keep an open mind about the whole process” when serving on the committee.
“As he said, you’ve got to have a unique brand,” Clemenson said. “Well, any city you go to is going to have some kind of recreation. To me, the biggest assets we have are recreation. But what makes us unique? How do we make that into a brand? It’s going to be a process. There’s no snap, simple answer.”
Clemenson called the rebranding “a phenomenally exciting opportunity for Johnstown.”
“If you don’t create a brand, you get branded by external things that tend to be not really favorable,” Clemenson said. “I’m enthusiastic.”
There is also the issue of how to handle the 1889 Flood in a branding, with the disaster being the most well-known event in the city’s history.
Two decades ago, the Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is now known as Visit Johnstown, promoted the slogan “Flood's over! Come back to Johnstown, Pa.”
Brooks called the Johnstown Flood Museum the “No. 1 attraction you have.”
But the floods in 1889, 1936 and 1977 are about death, destruction and the past.
“People I talk to outside the area that have heard of Johnstown have no idea what you’re about today,” Brooks said. “That’s what we have to figure out.”
Johnstown Area Heritage Association President Richard Burkert added: “While we’re not going to get rid of the flood story and people do know us for that story, but I think we can be far more effective if you have a brand that everybody can get behind. I think that’s the opportunity for us here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.