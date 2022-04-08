PHOTO GALLERY | Virginia students experiencing 1889 flood through play visit Johnstown to learn more about historic event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The story of the 1889 Johnstown Flood is finding new life on a high school stage in Virginia.
On Thursday, students from Potomac Falls High School in Potomac Falls, Virginia, were in Johnstown to learn more about the disaster in an effort to gain a better understanding of what happened on May 31, 1889, and how it affected the people left in its aftermath.
In the fall, students in advanced theater arts classes began working on the play project – “The Great Johnstown Flood of 1889” – and coming to see Johnstown firsthand was part of the educational experience.
“A friend of mine was telling me of this place that she visits with family and friends and about this flood that happened, and I started asking questions because I had never heard about it,” Corinne Fox, theater arts teacher/director at Potomac Falls High School, said while touring the Johnstown Flood Museum in downtown Johnstown.
“She gave me some books, and I became fascinated by the story, the tragedy and by everything that had happened.”
Fox said she decided to craft a production that would replicate the flood and the stories of the people on stage.
“We got two generous grants from the Wolf Trap Foundation and the Loudoun Education Foundation to invest in the project, to write the script, do the research, collaborate with our social science departments and also come on this trip to Johnstown,” Fox said.
‘Movement and sound’
The production team includes 24 junior and senior students.
The one-act play loosely mirrors the structure of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” with narrators who walk the audience through several different vignettes that tell various stories.
“My technical theater class also has participated in this effort by creating unique tear-away costumes with magnets that they are using during the performance to represent flood victims,” Fox said. “Other actors wear blue, purple and black costumes and simulate the flood itself in an unique sequence with furniture, movement and sound.”
Along with the Johnstown Flood Museum, students visited the Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork.
“I wanted them to to see the town, to walk the grass, to breathe the air and to understand as actors that we are representing real people in this story that we’re telling,” Fox said. “The characters that we’ve chosen are based on historical people, and we’re trying to use as many accurate names, ages and quotes from them as possible in the script.”
‘Monologues and scenes’
Junior Liliana Rossi, who serves as co-author and co-director of the play, said she enjoys history and writing, and after reading some books on the flood she wanted to delve more into the story.
“I thought it was really interesting and that we could do something really cool with it,” the 16-year-old said. “ (Fox) had done a beginning draft, and I went in and I edited and added a few things to help it flow. We knew that we could do more with the script, so I added more monologues and scenes and made it a bit more in depth into the characters to have the audience get that connection rather than just being told about them.”
Senior Alyssa Raye, who serves as the stage manager and narrates the story, said the experience has been exciting and educational.
“It’s been really fun,” the 17-year-old said. “I hadn’t heard about this before, and it was really cool to be learning all these things, and it made it very easy to be excited about it because I love history. Coming to a place like this, you learn about what happened and you realize that these were real people who went though this.”
The school did a preview of the play at a Virginia one-act festival in January, and the final version will be presented April 23 at the high school as part of the school’s 25th anniversary celebration.
The plan is to capture the performance on video for anyone interested in seeing it, and the school is looking into offering a livestream.