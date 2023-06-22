JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From a variety of food to an array of biker gear and merchandise, Thunder in the Valley has rallygoers covered.
In downtown's Central Park, Shuman's Concessions is serving cheesesteaks, jumbo hot dogs, pulled pork, chicken tenders, nachos, haluski, fresh-cut fries and four different types of sausages.
"This is our third year here and it has been fun and busy," said Kristina Kling, a manager of Shuman's Concessions, which is based in Claysburg, Blair County. "People are coming from all over and we have met people from different states who come up and enjoy Thunder and all the entertainment."
She said she enjoys coming to the rally.
"Prior to working the business, I would ride up and enjoy it," King said. "It was fun then, and now it is even better getting to interact with everyone more. We just hope to have fun this year and sell good food."
Gina Kelley, an employee with Court Yard Catering & Specialties, of Scottsdale, Westmoreland County, said the business has been coming to Thunder in the Valley since its inception.
"It's pretty cool to be able to keep coming back and still compete with the bigger vendors," she said from a booth in the Suppes Ford Biker Mall. "Everyone is really nice and you get to meet and see all kinds of people and different bikes."
The company serves chicken on a stick with fried rice, fresh-cut fires, chicken tenders, cheesesteaks, burgers, hot sausage, hot dogs, corn dogs and pretzels.
"I love this, so I hope that it gets busy and vibrant with people," King said.
For those with a sweet tooth, The Pie Shoppe is located in Central Park. The Laughlintown-based bakery is offering pastries along with pizza by the slice and pepperoni rolls.
"We've been coming to Thunder in the Valley for many years," said Seth Brown, a shop employee. "Coming to Johnstown, we have a big fanbase and we love coming here, so any event in Johnstown is amazing. This is a fun event that we enjoy every year."
He said there's excitement when people see the bakery at the rally.
"We hear a lot from people that they were planning a trip to our Laughlintown store, but because we're here, they don't have to, so that's always fun," Brown said. "We hope everyone has a fun time and we can offer some sweet treats to make it even better."
Along Washington Street, Dan Kite Pinstriping is providing hand-painted art and pinstriping for motorcycles.
"We've been here 15 or more years," said Dan Kite, owner of the Jacksonville, Florida, business. "It's a great rally and we do decent business here. This is a nice place, we are treated really well and it fits into our schedule."
He said whatever someone would like painted on their bike, he can do it.
"It's names to little murals to cartoons to pinstriping," Kite said. "We do it all while you wait, and that's typically an hour or two for a job."
He said he's hoping the weather will hold out and the crowds will show up.
"I just want everyone to have a good time," Kite said.
Scott Cobaugh, general sales manager of Five Star Powersports in Duncansville, Blair County, said his business has been attending Thunder in the Valley since 2015.
"We set up a big display and show our support to the community," he said. "There are many enthusiasts who share the same passion that we do."
The display, located in the Suppes Ford Biker Ball, includes Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, KTM and Gas Gas motorcycles, along with a Mahindra tractor and a Crest pontoon boat.
"We have pretty much everything on display that we sell at the dealerships," Cobaugh said. "We're here to show people the inventory that's available and help them with further purchases. They can see what they can buy and that's the starting process."
He's hoping to meet new people over the weekend.
"We want them to come talk to us about our products," Cobaugh said.
