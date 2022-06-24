Visitors can check out Twinstunts all weekend, performing on Johns Street in front of Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The action-packed show is performed by twin brothers Sawyer and Shannon Schmidtman, the only twin freestyle stunt show in the world.
Their show consists of wheelies, acrobatics, tandem and an array of advanced maneuvers.
Twinstunts will be a part of the Grand Thunder Parade that will step off at noon Saturday.
Showtimes are 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fun for the kids
Kids’ activities planned in library lot
For younger rally-goers, a children’s area will be set up from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Cambria County Library parking lot, corner of Main and Walnut streets.
Activities include bounce houses, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting, children's games, food and beverages and sand art. Proceeds benefit the Johnstown Venue of Merging Arts.
Ball of steel
If you're in need of some excitement, head on over to the Suppes Ford Biker Mall for X Metal Riders' Globe of Death.
Billed as one of the biggest Globe Of Death teams in the world, riders can even perform with two motorcycles inside the globe at the same time.
Showtimes are 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Bikes on display
Have a motorcycle you want to show off? Stop down at Peoples Natural Gas Park and be a part of the show from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Awards will be presented at 3:45 p.m.
Registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes all-day admission for one into the park.
From all over
License plates from around U.S. spotted
The rally is attracting riders from far and wide. License plates spotted on motorcycles in downtown Johnstown include Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware and Maryland – and Pennsylvania, of course.
Information
Get information at corner of Main and Johns, 416 Main St.
Need a little help finding your way? Stop by the information booth on the corner of Main and Johns streets or 416 Main St. for a Thunder in the Valley guide, maps, directions and general information.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The lost-and-found is inside 416 Main St.
Information: 800-237-8590.
Merchandise
Don’t leave Thunder in the Valley empty-handed
Check out the official merchandise vendors scattered throughout downtown Johnstown.
Locations include Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Central Park, corner of Main and Walnut streets, Johns Street bridge and Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Feed your belly
At Franklin Street United Methodist Church, the menu includes hot sausage sandwiches, chicken tenders, sloppy joe sandwiches, fresh cut fries, haluski, nachos, hot dogs, pulled pork, gobs and cookies.
Food will be served from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The church will hold a worship service in Central Park at 11 a.m. Sunday.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
The menu features scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, danish and coffee and juice.
Cost is $12 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.