JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Spike the Wonder Dog” has ridden on the back of a motorcycle throughout all of the lower 48 states, including making multiple trips to Thunder in the Valley.
She came back again this year for the 25th rendition of Johnstown’s annual motorcycle rally.
On Sunday afternoon, the soon-to-be-12-year-old service dog was hanging out along Main Street in her shaded passenger seat on owner Abe Miller’s blue and white Kawasaki.
“She doesn’t always make it,” said Miller, a retired police officer from Rockton, Clearfield County. “When she doesn’t feel good, I don’t force her to go. But today, she felt pretty good, so she went. She’s been here at least eight or nine times.”
He emphasized that Spike, a chihuahua, “just loves to ride.”
Miller, who formerly lived in Seward, has been coming to Thunder since its early days.
“I just like the camaraderie of bikers,” Miller said. “Bikers know stuff that people in cars will never experience.”
Thunder in the Valley started in 1998.
It has been held every year since then, except in 2020 when the rally was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s kind of unbelievable because it’s amazing how quickly time flies from the beginning of everything,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, which puts on the rally.
“After so many years, sometimes the years seem to start to mesh together. … I think it’s great. And I’ve said before, it’s not an easy thing to sustain a large event over that timespan with all the changes. A lot of motorcycle rallies have come and gone in other areas. A lot of major events have come and gone in other areas.”
Visit Johnstown director of advertising and sales Jayne Korenoski said the rally has adapted through changes in the motorcycle world.
“The millennials are not riding motorcycles as much,” Korenoski said. “I’m sure they’ll come up with the perfect bike for them. Some of the other riders are aging out that would come to the rallies all these years. It hasn’t been easy because the changes that have happened, I don’t feel are changes that we’ve made because we’ve tried, each year, to get better and better. I think the industry overall has changed.”
This year’s event, as always, included parades, stunt shows, vendors, food and live music with Warrant, Buckcherry, “The First Lady of Thunder” Jasmine Cain, The Kentucky Headhunters and Colt Ford among the performers.
No estimated attendance figures or economic impact statements are available yet, but some vendors talked about their experiences during the event that ran from Thursday through Sunday.
Occasional rain disrupted some activities and business.
“We teased our friends,” said Jill Wetmore, owner of Latrobe-based Jill’s Concealed Shack, which sells conceal carry purses, wine purses, jewelry and other items. “We sent pictures about how full our booth was. People were in here hiding out from the rain. We looked like we were really full.”
