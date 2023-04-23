JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – National Record Store Day is a boon for vinyl record sales.
At George's Song Shop in downtown Johnstown, the line of customers was out the door on Saturday morning. They queued up for Taylor Swift's album "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions."
On National Record Store Day, a large number of exclusive limited edition releases are only available at participating stores.
"She put out a new album for record store day," said John George, store owner. "They were lined up around the corner (and) most of them wanted Taylor Swift."
George, owner of America's oldest record store, said the album sold in a hurry.
"We had 75 copies," George said. "We sold them all in two hours. I thought I had too many, but I didn't have enough."
National Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 as a way to boost vinyl record sales at nearly 1,400 independently-owned record stores in the U.S. and thousands of similar stores internationally.
Janice Anderson, of Carrolltown, flipped through the albums looking for nothing in particular.
"Me and my husband are huge music fans," she said.
The couple call themselves huge Led Zeppelin fans, she said.
