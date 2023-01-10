LORETTO – For her 12th birthday, Ava Itle celebrated by taking a trip to the moon.
The sixth-grader from St. Michael School in Loretto, along with her classmates, spent time Wednesday at St. Francis University Science Center exploring the NASA-funded Earth to Moon interactive traveling exhibition that was created by university faculty, staff and students.
"I'm really excited, and being here has been fun," Itle said. "I love space because it's so interesting, and there's so much about it to learn."
Thanks to a grant of more than $24,000 from NASA, the university was able to create the exhibit, which features a mobile planetarium that tells the history of human exploration in space, models of the moon's surface, 3D pictures of the moon's features, Earth rocks and minerals with similar compositions to those on the moon and educational videos and presentation dedicated to future projects being planned on the moon.
The exhibit aims to inspire people's curiosity about the world around them, excite the school-age generation about space exploration and engage them in creative thinking and problem-solving.
"This is just the beginning. It's a small display where we're talking about rocks and surfaces and atmosphere," said Lanika Ruzhitskaya, assistant professor of physics at St. Francis University. "We want to keep it going and make it more interesting with different components."
Ruzhitskaya said the plan is to expand on the exhibit to include additional educational pieces, including a radio telescope to identify different wavelengths, direct links with NASA officials – and, hopefully, moon rock from Apollo missions.
"We want to be able to give different tours at libraries and schools where we can talk about the solar system and how it's all connected," she said. "We can have so many different components that we can put together with one goal – to learn about the moon – so we can learn about us and get our children excited."
Itle said she enjoyed going through the stations of the exhibit and learning more about space from those who created the project.
"People need to be excited about it, because it's certainly an experience you should want to have," she said.
Fifth-grader Evan Hoover said he likes the moon and learning about it.
"I like learning about space and what they have here, so it's exciting," he said. "I think it would be fun to be an astronaut and float around in space."
Hoover said along with learning about the different rock types, he was introduced to NASA's goal of getting humans back to the moon.
"It's (the exhibit) really cool, and there's a lot of things to it," he said.
Ruzhitskaya said following the soft opening at the university, the exhibit will travel to the Claysburg-Kimmel School District, and well as Claysburg, Hollidaysburg, Patton and Portage libraries for public viewing.
"Every library will be a little bit different and they'll be able to pick from what is available, so it'll be select-your-own-exhibit in a way," she said.
Ruzhitskaya said her hope is to possibly see some of the students who view the exhibit become a part of the mission.
"I hope they will look at the sky and not think it's a waste of money," she said, "but they'll actually think that this is our exploration and this is our hope."
