Water Hog

A Sunnehanna grounds crew member collects standing water on the 17th green as they work on getting the course ready for play on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A record field of 108 golfers must wait to play in the 82nd Sunnehanna Tournament for Champions.

Rain and wet conditions pushed back the scheduled starting time to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course in Westmont.

The first tee time originally was set to begin at 8 a.m., but steady rains and windy conditions led to the delay, which was posted on the Sunnehanna Amateur Facebook page and confirmed by tournament co-chairman John Yerger.

PHOTO GALLERY\ SUNNEHANNA RAIN DELAYED

Weather forecasts had more favorable conditions in the area Wednesday afternoon.

The Sunnehanna Amateur is scheduled to be played Wednesday through Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you