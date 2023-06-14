JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A record field of 108 golfers must wait to play in the 82nd Sunnehanna Tournament for Champions.
Rain and wet conditions pushed back the scheduled starting time to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course in Westmont.
The first tee time originally was set to begin at 8 a.m., but steady rains and windy conditions led to the delay, which was posted on the Sunnehanna Amateur Facebook page and confirmed by tournament co-chairman John Yerger.
Sunnehanna grounds crew member Ernie Sedei repairs divots on the 3rd tee box during the rain delay of 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
