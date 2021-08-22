SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – On his first visit to Flight 93 National Memorial on Saturday, Frank Siller saw the parallels between the actions of the passengers and crew on Sept. 11, 2001, and the actions of his firefighter brother on that same day, nearly 300 miles away.
New York firefighter Stephen Siller and those aboard Flight 93 made conscious decisions that day to take action to save others and ended up sacrificing their own lives.
“It’s a story about the human spirit and the strength of America,” Siller said Saturday at Flight 93 National Memorial. “It’s a story of how we all come together as Americans.”
Siller is chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports firefighters, police and service personnel who are killed or severely injured by providing their families with mortgage-free homes.
In honor of next month’s 20th anniversary of 9/11, Frank Siller is walking from the Pentagon in Washington to Ground Zero in New York City. He took time out from his walk for a ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial on Saturday.
“I am overcome with emotion to be here at this hallowed ground,” he said.
Siller walked to the memorial Saturday following another program in Shanksville. He was accompanied by several dozen supporters, including almost 20 New York firefighters and seven active members of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company.
He described how his younger brother, Stephen, had just finished a shift on Sept. 11, 2001, with Brooklyn’s Squad 1. When he heard about the plane hitting the World Trade Center towers, he went back to the fire station, got his gear and drove toward Manhattan.
When he got to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, it had already been closed for security purposes. Stephen Siller strapped on 60 pounds of gear and ran two miles through the tunnel to the Twin Towers. He died that day while helping save others.
Frank Siller said the actions taken by his brother and those on Flight 93 represented true heroism.
“They were faced with a choice, just like my brother,” Frank Siller said. “The 40 heroes on Flight 93, as they are flying, they knew (the terrorists) were going to kill Americans on the ground and they weren’t going to let that happen. We can never forget that.”
Shanksville Fire Chief Jim Bent was among those who joined Siller on his walk to the memorial. Although Bent was only 14-years-old and in middle school on 9/11, he said the Shanksville organization continues to honor the events of that day.
“We are definitely passing on the tradition because we want to honor them and protect the memory,” Bent said.
Saturday’s programs and the walk to the memorial reinforced that commitment.
Patrick White, cousin of Flight 93 passenger Joseph Nacke, spoke during the program and then invited firefighters to join him to walk out to the boulder marking the actual crash site. Only family members and their guests are permitted on the hallowed ground.
“I felt blessed that we were able to stand with the New York guys and the family members down at the monument,” Bent said.
Siller is ahead of schedule for what was to be a 42-day journey from Washington to New York.
The Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen will cover more than 500 miles and pass through eight six states. It is the Foundation’s signature event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
More information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is available on its website, t2t.org.
