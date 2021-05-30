Win or go home.
That was the stark scenario facing the Maryland Black Bears and the Johnstown Tomahawks in Saturday’s decisive fifth game of the NAHL Robertson Cup first-round divisional playoffs.
A wild third period saw the lead change hands twice, and the Black Bears scored two goals in a 37-second span to rally from behind for a 4-3 victory, knocking the regular-season East Division champion Tomahawks out of the playoffs before a large and enthusiastic crowd at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Johnstown experienced the highs and lows of an entire season during a stretch of just over two minutes in the final period.
The Tomahawks’ John Gelatt put home an unassisted power-play goal at 11:19 to give his team a 3-2 lead, but Johns- town had little time to savor that advantage as Tomahawks defenseman Max Smolinski got the gate for hooking at the 12:48 mark.
Almost immediately after the initial face-off in the Johnstown zone, Maryland’s Dylan Finlay ripped one from the edge of the circle on an assist from Tanner Rowe to knot the game at 3-all only three seconds into the power play.
The Black Bears were able to keep the puck in the Tomahawks’ end, helped by aggressive forechecking, and Maryland’s Jude Kurtas chipped in what proved to be the game-winner at 13:28 on a feed from Grady Friedman.
“We got a huge power-play goal to take the lead, and then we took an unfortunate penalty and gave one right back,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “Right after that, a cross-check to our defense- man’s face goes uncalled, and that leads right to the go-ahead goal. It’s a tough one to swallow, but we can’t make excuses that things didn’t go our way.”
The Tomahawks and the Black Bears have had a history of tightly contested, one-goal games during this season, and this contest was no exception. Johnstown scored the only goal of the opening period when Smolinski made a play to keep the puck in the Maryland zone and sent it ahead to Brendan Clark.
Clark then dished it to Will Margel, who buried a shot from the slot with just 1:39 remaining in the period.
Maryland made it a new game at 7:36 of the second, when Daniel Colabufo fired in a shot from the left circle on assists from Rowe and Sean Kilcullen.
However, the Tomahawks were able to regain the lead later in the period. Johnstown’s Reed Stark, who had just taken a hard hit into the boards and was slow to get up, subsequently got open on a breakaway and beat Maryland goaltender Michael Morelli at the 12:45 mark, with assists by Ethan Webb and Dustin Geregach.
Johnstown carried that 2-1 advantage into the third before Colabufo notched his second goal of the night at 7:14, beating Tomahawk goaltender Sam Evola from the left side of the crease on a feed from Rowe, along with Branden Piku.
That set the stage for the see-saw battle during the remainder of the third period. Johns- town outshot the Black Bears 25-22 on the night and kept the pressure on after surrendering the lead, but could not solve Morelli down the stretch.
“We had quite a few looks to try and tie it, but couldn’t get one over the line,” Letizia said.
Maryland will meet the Maine Nordiques in the Robertson Cup second round, while the Tomahawks head into an abbreviated offseason.
The NAHL supplemental draft is Wednesday.
