PHOTO GALLERY | 'People don't understand': Greater Johnstown students talk community unrest, district reputation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School students say that despite the district sometimes having a negative reputation, they feel safe within its walls.
“I think people don’t understand us,” senior Bruce Wilde III said.
Breonna Webster, an eighth-grader in the district, agreed.
“We have so many ethnicities other than white here, and I don’t think people know how to take that,” she said.
The students view that diversity as a positive aspect that allows individuals from all walks of life to find their groups.
However, they also see stigmas amid the issues at Greater Johnstown.
This school year has been marred by disciplinary problems that often either start or quickly gain notoriety on social media.
‘Teenage drama’
The students believe what takes place in the halls of the city schools – weapon threats, fights – is no different than occurrences at every other school in the country.
To them, the district’s reputation causes it to be under a microscope – so what might be a minor incident elsewhere seems major at Greater Johnstown.
The students said they think another factor is a social media influence that encourages people to record and share even the shortest confrontations, which can make a situation look worse than it was.
Wilde pointed to the dense population at the high school. “What other school has over 1,000 people in their building,” he said.
Wilde said students in Greater Johnstown aren’t randomly attacking each other.
He admitted there is some “teenage drama” that often boils over into an altercation, but questioned what school isn’t dealing with that complication.
Senior Eli Gunby said Greater Johnstown students are often viewed negatively outside the city and that can lead to issues in their personal lives.
Wilde provided the example of when he meets new people and as soon as he mentions his school, the others’ attitudes change.
“I get called ‘ghetto’ all the time,” Wilde said.
Gunby said he does, too, and he hates the connotation.
Overall, the students said there is more good than bad happening within the district and they’d like to see more emphasis on that.
They noted that sometimes problems in the community are brought into the schools.
‘Long shadow’
Christian Wrabley, a teacher at the high school, recently had his students do a writing assignment about streak of violence in the community and stigmas associated with the district.
Within the past three months, there have been six homicides in Johnstown – predominantly shootings. There have also been several non-fatal gunfire incidents.
Wrabley referenced Webster’s submission in which she wrote about the misconceptions those outside of the city have of the school system and that she’s tired of being labeled as something she’s not.
Reading her work, Wrabley said she doesn’t want someone else to write her story.
“There’s so many good kids here,” he said. “But unfortunately, there’s this long shadow that casts over everything.”
That violent occurrences in Johnstown have some of the students adjusting their everyday lives.
“When I walk over to a place, I have to keep looking behind me,” eighth-grader Zayona Thomas said.
‘It’s just scary’
She added that she stopped riding her bike around Cambria City because she’s trying to be more cautious.
“It’s just scary,” Webster said.
The eighth-grader walks to and from school every day and recalled being followed on more than one occasion.
“It’s not just us,” Wilde said. “It’s scary how the world has turned.”
The group members said they think drugs have played a significant role in the current climate – along with people turning to guns as a means of self-defense.
Gunby speculated that those with weapons don’t often aim to use them, but are simply brandishing the firearm for the reactions they get – whether that’s intimidation or fear.
Four teens were arrested on Wednesday, accused of driving past the Greater Johnstown middle and high schools, waving what resembled an AK-47 out the vehicle window.
Middle school students were outside at the time and district officials launched a shelter-in-place reaction, locking down the building.
Police caught the four juveniles within an hour of the report, according to authorities, and the suspected weapon turned out to be Orbeez Blaster toy.
Raising ‘awareness’
In response to the safety concerns across the district, the Greater Johnstown Education Association declared a vote of “no confidence” in Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Director of Special Education Amie Lumadue and announced that news at the April school board meeting.
Annie Briscoe, the Pennsylvania State Education Association regional advocacy coordinator, said groups take this vote for different reasons.
“Typically, its used to bring awareness to the board or the public that current practices or administrators named are not acceptable,” she said.
In Greater Johnstown’s case, it was a call to action to address safety.
Briscoe said there’s no blueprint for what’s next.
It’s up to the union and district – all of which called for more gatherings and conversations on addressing concerns in the schools – to decide how to proceed.
“This is very much an example of grassroots advocacy at the local union level,” Briscoe said.
Another issue that’s recently garnered attention at GJSD is a lack of respect some enrolled there reportedly have for their classmates and teachers.
The students brought up an absence of attention from parents and caregivers as a factor.
They encouraged their peers to find teachers they can talk to and meet with them.
Wilde said some teachers have Pride stickers outside their classroom now to let LGBTQ+ students know they are an ally and will provide safe place to chat.
The students said they want to see more community events taking place outside the schools.
Webster suggested cookouts and Thomas said summer gatherings for teens would be a good idea.
They believe that could help curb the violence in the community.