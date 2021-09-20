Renee Campbell (center), of Stahlstown, prepares her spinning wheel for an afternoon demonstration as Nancy Pleskovitch, of Ligonier, looks on during the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Renee Campbell (center), of Stahlstown, prepares her spinning wheel for an afternoon demonstration as Nancy Pleskovitch, of Ligonier, looks on during the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. – The process of “scutching” flax into linen was already a dying craft by the time Stahlstown magistrate Elmer Miller decided to make it the centerpiece of a weekend festival here in 1907.
Some of David Pletcher’s earliest memories are of working alongside his grandfather, Earl, some 75 years ago, as he broke down dried flax stalks into blond fibers for spinning the way his ancestors did.
That’s why the 81-year-old Stahlstown native watched with pride Sunday as his grandson, Bryce, shared the skill – and the stories – to a line of watchful eyes at the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival.
“Flax scutching goes back thousands of years, and hopefully it’ll carry on here when I’m gone,” said the fifth-generation scutcher. “This festival is part of our history.”
1 of 14
Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival
Renee Campbell (center), of Stahlstown, prepares her spinning wheel for an afternoon demonstration as Nancy Pleskovitch, of Ligonier, looks on during the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Hadleigh Nair, of Rector, Pa., shows off a bundle of freshly picked flax as she emcees an afternoon demonstration during the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021. At right, Brian Hood, of Stahlstown, stands at a loom.
PHOTO GALLERY | Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival
1 of 14
Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival
Renee Campbell (center), of Stahlstown, prepares her spinning wheel for an afternoon demonstration as Nancy Pleskovitch, of Ligonier, looks on during the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Hadleigh Nair, of Rector, Pa., shows off a bundle of freshly picked flax as she emcees an afternoon demonstration during the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021. At right, Brian Hood, of Stahlstown, stands at a loom.
Crowds from across the region still flock to the festival, now in its 114th year, for hand-pressed apple cider, Appalachian Mountain music and warm buckwheat pancakes. But the traditional, labor-intensive tradition of flax scutching demonstrations featured Sunday remains the annual gathering’s centerpiece.
According to organizers, Stahlstown’s event is the oldest in the Western Hemisphere that still focuses on the craft of flax scutching, which predates the cotton gin by well over a millennium. Dating back to biblical times, farmers would pull flax stems from the ground when they turned golden, bundle them to rot and then dry them out over kilns to eventually turn into linen.
“When you read the Bible, it mentions Jesus’ body was wrapped in linen for burial. The process goes back that far,” said Marilee Pletcher, the festival’s executive director. “In those days, everything was made from linen made from flax.”
By the 1700s in southwestern Pennsylvania, “everything” would have included clothing, bedding and tablecloths, she said.
For a local farmer, an acre of flax could support his family of four for a year, festival volunteer Brian Hood added.
While most hard-working families likely had spinning wheels, scutching tools to beat the flax stems down into fibers and wooden comb-like “heckling” tools to clean and straighten them, there might only be one large wooden weaving loom in the entire village, he said.
But when flax bundles were ready to process, that loom would serve as the draw for an annual “barn-raising-style” gathering each fall, Hood added.
The work was hard – even with men hard at work breaking down the fiber and women spinning spools of fiber onto bobbins for the loom. But villagers also celebrated hard, too, Marilee Pletcher said. There’d be music, dancing and good food on the table.
In other words, it was an event not too different than today’s festival, she said.
“That’s the goal,” Pletcher said. “To keep these traditions alive. We’re trying to continue what Elmer Miller started more than 100 years ago.”
The event was halted just twice over the last century, once when World War II hardships made it impossible to organize and again last year due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don and Lorna Porter, of Dawson, Fayette County, were glad to see it back again. The couple has been coming to the event for more than 20 years – and for Don, even longer. For him, it’s part of his own family’s tradition.
“It takes me back – reminds me of my boyhood, growing up on a farm,” the retiree said. “It’s a slower-paced festival. It’s unique.”
Nearby, blacksmithing demonstrations were underway over hot coals, while The Martin Sisters and their trio of fiddles played in harmony on a hardwood stage nearby.
A local Methodist church was dishing out quarts of homemade soup. Ruby Muko, of Mount Pleasant, stopped for some ham and bean soup and said she planned on taking home a bag of buckwheat flour before she left.
“They’ve been doing this the same way here forever,” she said.
That’s what makes it special, added Cindy Taylor, of Connellsville.
“If you came here 25 years ago, a lot of this would be the same,” she said. “They have been educating people with their demonstrations for a long time. It’s just timeless.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.