The roar of Thunder in Valley is here.
Organizers and vendors are ready to welcome people to Johnstown for the four-day motorcycle rally.
"We're really excited – the sun is out, the sky is blue – and we've already seen a lot of activity around the area," said Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown’s executive director on Thursday morning.
"We're eager to get kicked off and we're ready to go."
She said the hope is this year's rally will see large crowds.
"We want people to have a fantastic time, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the camaraderie, enjoy the scenery and enjoy our community and area," Rager said.
"We want everybody to have a good time. It looks like the weather is going to be good, so that's a big plus, and it's going to be a fantastic weekend."
She added that Thunder in the Valley is about the people – whether it's residents or people coming into town.
"To me, there's this atmosphere of hospitality, friendliness, people talking to one another and getting to know each other and it's a relaxing rally," Rager said.
"People really feel the need to get out and be around other people and see their friends. It's so wonderful to see people who we haven't seen in two years."
Vendors were busy Thursday morning setting up merchandise and cooking food.
Rhonda Hamrock, owner of Court Yard Catering & Specialties from Scottsdale, Westmoreland County, said they've been coming to Thunder in the Valley since its inception.
"We love coming to Johnstown and have always done well here," she said from her booth in the Biker Mall.
"If Thunder runs like all are other shows, we should be busy. People are out and about spending their money. They're tired of being cooped up."
The company is serving up gyros, hot sausage, burgers, hot dogs, fresh-cut fries and corn dogs.
"The vibe at Thunder is everyone is just happy to be here," Hamrock said.
"These are all great people. It's good music and good food and alcohol – you can't go wrong."
In Central Park, Timothy Jackson was setting up his booth with Shuman's Concessions based out of Claysburg, Blair County
"This is my first time at Thunder," he said.
"We had this weekend free and decided to come here. I've heard it's busy and hoping to make a profit."
On the menu is cheese steaks, jumbo hot dogs, pulled pork, haluski and sausages.
"We're looking forward to having a good time," Jackson said.
