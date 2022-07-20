NANTY GLO – It was a good day to plan for a bad day for police and first responders.
Active shooter training was held Wednesday at Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School.
Nanty Glo Borough and Blacklick Township police departments, state police from Ebensurg and Indiana barracks, as well as Cambria county emergency management and Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) participated.
The training came just a month after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 19 students.
A report from a Texas House of Representatives committee concluded law enforcement officers arrived at a scene that was uncoordinated and lacking leadership and basic communication to take down the gunman.
Communication was the focal point of the training at Blacklick Valley, Nanty Glo Police Department Officer in Charge Michael Oyaski said.
With the school in Oyaski's jurisdiction, he was also Incident commander Wednesday among the multiple responding agencies.
"What we learned is there's an awful lot of work we have to do," he said. "Today has helped us understand some of the problems we would have, such as communications."
He said communications are always a challenge when multiple agencies arrive at the same crime scene. On top of assembling an orderly hierarchy, there are communications barriers inside heavily constructed buildings such as schools.
"Command and control as far as who is in charge, what responsibilities people have and what we are going to do, are things we have to plan for," Oyaski said. "You can't plan this on a bad day. When this happens, it's too late to plan then. We need to make the stupid mistakes, as it were, today – when there aren't lives on the line."
The first responders ran two scenarios. First, they practiced taking down the shooter and clearing the building of threats. In the second scenario, the first responders practiced cornering and taking the shooter into custody without further incident.
The training was conducted for the first responders by Bubba Fatula, owner and president of the Fatula Group LLC.
Fatula, of Nanty Glo, was previously a consultant and director of threat preparedness for Gittings Protective Security and Investigations. He has also served as Conemaugh Township Police Department Detective and SERT team negotiator.
"Today was about asking questions and finding answers," he said. "How can we bring all these agencies together and be a machine that solves problems?"
The Cambria County SERT team, led by Johnstown Police Captain Mike Plunkard, learned from the exercise.
Plunkard said he wanted to gauge how the SERT team works with other agencies at the scene of an active shooting.
Because the SERT team assembles officers from multiple departments across the county, it would not be the first on the scene, he said.
"What I wanted to see out here is once members of our team get here how to we communicate with what's already going on inside the building," he said. "And we found some issues with that communication. That was the whole point today – to walk through some areas and see what's good, what's not so good and what can we fix and make better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.