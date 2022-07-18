PHOTO GALLERY | 'Life is a team event': Area youths participate in Camp Cadet of Somerset County

BOSWELL, Pa. – Camp Cadet of Somerset County has a goal of taking good kids and helping them become great.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the week-long program is back and being held through Saturday at Outdoor Odyssey at Roaring Run.
The program is open to youths ages 13 to 15 from Somerset County and is run by members of the state police and local law enforcement.
"The camp started in 1970 in Butler County when some troopers decided it would be good for some kids to experience what life is like in the state police academy so they started a youth camp," said retired state trooper Jeff Brock, director of Camp Cadet of Somerset County. "The idea of it is to show kids all the different things that we have to offer."
Cadets are introduced to various aspects of the state police such as patrol responsibilities and DUI enforcement, criminal investigation, forensics, police K-9's, equestrian and Special Emergency Response Team in addition to first aid/CPR and weapon safety.
This year, 30 young people were participating in the camp.
"These are kids who have interviewed and are screened, this isn't a boot camp or correctional camp, you have to want to be here," Brock said. "They are introduced to a military type of discipline, they learn how to make their beds, they learn how to stand at attention, they learn to use proper manners and call people 'sir' and 'ma'am' and they learn how to march. They're learning how they can make themselves better human beings."
Instruction and presentations also is given by volunteer fire and ambulance company members, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, United States Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigations and officers from the state Game Commission.
Appearances are made by helicopters belonging to the state police, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the military.
Cadets are introduced to physical training, self defense, team building, confidence and obstacle courses.
They also get to participate in off-site activities.
Davidsville resident Christopher Yoder said participating in Camp Cadet was a way to push himself.
"I thought this would be the best way to do it," the 14 year old said. "I wanted to find out my limits."
Yoder said the experience has been great and he enjoys being with the team.
"I like being able to learn from professionals," he said. "I hope I can be more proud of myself. That's one of the biggest things I hope to take away from this."
Grant Dombrosky, 15, said camp is motivating him to get in better physical shape.
"Its been amazing and I love it," the Davidsville resident said. "You come here and you receive discipline and learn team leadership. I hope to gain more discipline and integrity."
A graduation ceremony will be held at the completion of the program.
The objective of Camp Cadet is to help kick-start the interest of young people in careers in law enforcement, military and similar fields.
"Life is a team event, and they learn to work with other people and they learn how to face adversity," Brock said. "They learn that when life starts to get hard, quitting is not an option. We are giving them the tools to succeed in life no matter what they do."