SUMMERHILL, Pa. – Dave Myers estimates that the price of fuel needed to run his dairy farm increased from $20,000 in the first six months of 2021 to more than $40,000 during the same time period this year.
Fertilizer that cost about $180 per ton a year and a half ago had, at one recent point, jumped to well over $600.
Those rising input expenses significantly impacted the operation of his business in New Germany where farmers and elected officials gathered on Tuesday for a Cambria County Farm Bureau legislative tour.
“The trouble is there’s not enough money coming back through our sales to sustain our operations,” Myers said. “It’s been going on bad for about five or six years now. This year, I think we’re probably going to about break even because we got higher milk prices, but we also have higher input prices. When something goes on that long, you don’t have the money to reinvest in your equipment that you need. That’s the situation on agriculture’s end.”
Participants in the event discussed a wide range of factors affecting local agriculture.
Ballooning input costs, the need for improved transportation systems, supply-chain disruptions and conservation efforts are the “critically vital” common issues that “affect everyone,” according to Cambria County Farm Bureau President Marty Yahner.
Carissa Itle Westrick, director of business development at Vale Wood Farms, said that even though prices have gone up for foods, the increased expenses of input costs, including fuel, “still continue to eat away at the profit margins.”
She said: “It’s sometimes unpredictable what input costs will be up at any given time. Oftentimes, there are costs you are anticipating to be high, and you’ll turn around and it’s an unanticipated cost that spikes.
"We’re seeing more price spikes now in terms of input. That’s surprising. If an input is trending upward slowly, you can adjust that into your business. But it’s these price spikes that are really difficult to manage.”
'Boots on the ground'
U.S. Reps. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and Dr. John Joyce; state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.; state Rep. Jim Rigby; Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer; Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson, and Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, Scott Hunt and William “B.J” Smith participated in the farm tour.
“The nice thing is it’s actually boots on the ground,” Pennsylvania Farm Bureau board director for District 12 Tommy Nagle said. “We can talk throughout the year legislatively in offices. But when you can actually bring someone to the farm and they can actually see the problems and the concerns we have, it’s a lot more visual. It’s an informal network where we’re building that relationship. And that’s what it’s all about.”
Langerholc said information he has learned at past legislative tours led directly to him raising issues in the Senate.
“It’s always good to talk with the farmers and really get a grasp of the local issues,” Langerholc said. “There are a lot of good things and a lot of good ideas from the meetings that have led to laws being passed – broadband, the increase in tractor combine width (allowed on roads), things of that nature. We were able to take them back to Harrisburg, work on and put into law. It sort of helps agriculture.”
Next Farm Bill
Thompson, whose 15th Congressional District includes part of Cambria County, is currently the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee.
If the GOP retakes control of the U.S. House of Representatives during the midterm elections, he likely would become the next chairman of the committee, a position no Pennsylvania congressman has held since the mid-19th century.
“In light of that, but, quite frankly, despite that, it’s always been my philosophy that the best way to serve is to be able to listen, and to be out spending time on farms, on ranches, with constituents in all walks of life, to learn from them,” Thompson said. “What are they facing? What are they going through? And being a good listener, taking what I learned, taking those voices back to Washington to be a part of the legislative process.”
Thompson touched on a variety of issues, including the ongoing process of creating the 2023 Farm Bill.
“I’m looking for continued input because it is the House’s turn to write the Farm Bill,” Thompson said.
He also discussed the federal government’s recent $65 billion effort to upgrade broadband through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, championed by Democratic President Joe Biden. The vast majority of the money is being handled by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“On the infrastructure side, I know that we got a $65 billion investment in broadband,” Thompson said. “I am not confident in that investment.”
'The digital divide'
He said the amount of money allocated is “about what we need,” but objected to how it is being divided among agencies, preferring that the USDA would have received more.
“USDA knows rural America,” Thompson said. “USDA knows rural Pennsylvania. And, with the Rural Utilities Service, they know how to bridge the digital divide and connectivity.
Previously, on a smaller scale, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 included $7.2 billion of new spending on broadband infrastructure, of which $4.7 billion was administered by the NTIA and $2.5 billion by the Rural Utility Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“They gave this money to the Commerce Department, NTIA (through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act),” Thompson said. “These are also the same folks that got a bunch of money under the stimulus program back in 2010, or something like that, and they didn’t bridge the digital divide back then. I just don’t have a lot of confidence. Sadly, if they would have split that money with Rural Utilities Service and USDA, I’d have a lot more confidence that that money would make it to rural America.”
USDA is administering a portion of the money.
In July, U.S. Department of Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack announced the allocating of $401 million to provide high-speed internet access for 31,000 rural residents and businesses in 11 states, using IIJA money.
The agency is currently accepting applications for a fourth round of funding for its programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.