JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland rising senior Alex Deighan and her grandmother, Nancy Wessel, waited in excited anticipation for their first college admissions meeting on Tuesday.
But they weren't visiting any regional post-secondary campuses. Instead, the college and university staff were brought to Richland High School for the sixth annual Instant Decision and College Application Workshop.
"We signed up for a bunch," Deighan said.
Wessel said Deighan's sister participated in the instant decision event two years ago and was accepted on the spot to St. Francis University in Loretto.
Deighan said she wanted to explore scholarship opportunities and see which institution offered the best program for music – which she wants to major in.
There were nine schools in attendance – among them the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Mount Aloysius College, St. Francis University and Seton Hill University.
Every Richland senior was invited to the early decision day and several dozen signed up.
The students and their parents picked colleges and universities to learn about, filled out applications for free and briefly meet with staff to discuss majors, financial aid, housing and other post-secondary matters.
In advance, Richland senior high school counselor Nicole Crowell sends the students' transcripts and SAT scores to the schools with which they've chosen to meet.
By the end of each meeting the students find out if the school has accepted them.
Suzanne McIntosh, UPJ's associate director of admissions, said the applications at Pitt go live in the beginning of August and by the end of September students find out if they've been accepted.
Tuesday's event cuts out the waiting period.
McIntosh said she was glad to take part in Richland's program.
"Speaking to students and really giving them the opportunity to tell me what they want to do ... I just love it," McIntosh said.
Her approach to the meetings is to get more information on the students' goals aspirations and majors they might pursue.
Other topics discussed are assistance programs, such as the commuter scholarship and Pitt Success Pell Match Program, UPJ Director of admissions Brett Haselrig said.
Lance Marshall, assistant director of admissions at IUP, said the event also gives seniors a snapshot of their academic standings to see if there are any improvements they can make prior to graduating to help their situation.
He provided the examples of improving a GPA or taking specific classes.
"This is an exciting opportunity for students to kick-start the admissions process," he said.
Marshall added that it's a fun experience for him as well and the students are typically academically motivated.
"This is a good way to meet some great colleges in our area," Richland parent Lisa Luciew said.
She and her daughter, Kaitlyn, visited the meeting to get a better idea of the options available, such as Pitt-Johnstown – where her sister attends.
However, Kaitlyn Luciew is unsure what she wants to study.
The pair signed up to chat with Seton Hill and IUP.
Lisa Luciew described the event as "awesome" and an incredible opportunity for the students.
"I call this a win-win-win," Richland's Crowell said, adding that applies to the students, colleges and universities and the school district.
She started the program six years ago because she noted a trend of between 60% and 70% of Richland graduates attending a four-year track after high school and wanted to give them an advance application process.
"Every year since the start, it has grown," Crowell said.
She said giving seniors an instant decision on where they are eligible to attend next fall is huge for them and alleviates some anxiety going into the last year of high school.
