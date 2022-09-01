JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tina Rogers, an autistic support teacher, was thrilled to see the items she and her colleagues recommended installed in the Greater Johnstown Elementary's new adaptive playground on Thursday during a dedication event.
"This is phenomenal," she said.
She was one of a handful of faculty and staff from the special education department who played with their students during the event while other learners enjoyed class outside in the far corner, where tables and umbrellas were installed.
Rogers said aside from the sensory items and soft play surface, a benefit of the new playground is that it's a contained courtyard area.
That means staff don't have to worry about students wandering away from the playground, which is a concern in other open spaces.
The roughly $400,000 project came about as district officials discussed with consultant The Efficiency Network on how to handle drainage issues in the elementary courtyard and considered installation of an adaptive playground for special needs pupils.
These ideas went hand in hand, and now the drainage is fixed and the youngsters have a new area to play.
The upgrades include a spongy play surface and Americans with Disabilities Act accessible equipment for students with and without disabilities, including slides, small climbing areas and spinning rides.
Joe Richards, senior program manager at TEN, said the equipment from Play and Park Structures was hand-picked by special education staff, who helped determine how the space would be developed.
"It was all about access," he said. "They wanted to make sure everybody, no matter the student, can enjoy it."
Additionally, the surface is a poured-in-place rubber that is safer, than traditional mulch or other materials, needs no maintenance and has a 20-year lifespan, Richards said.
One pupil, Karson Diveglia, said he liked the sensory rides and was having a lot of fun with the new equipment.
Another elementary child, Romello Sampson, added that he thought the merry-go-round was best.
Amie Lumadue, district director of special education, described the area as "joy and wonderment put together."
"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity this is going to give to our students," she said.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said the playground was an example of how the district puts funding to good use for the benefit of the students.
She credited board President Eugene Pentz for encouraging his fellow school directors to install the play area and thanked the board members for approving the work.
"The beauty of this playground is that it meets the needs of our most special students," Arcurio said.
