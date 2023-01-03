JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School District will pay $10,000 for deductibles to repair more than 9,000 square feet of elementary and high school space damaged by water after pipes broke on Dec. 25, the schools' superintendent said.
That will mean repairs to ceiling and floor tiles, carpet and other interior needs totaling an estimated $350,000 – but the work won't require a tax increase to cover, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley added.
With students back in school on Tuesday after Christmas break, the district's costs were among a long list of topics that administrators covered in a 28-page letter sent on Saturday to district parents.
Nadonley said that just two rooms, the faculty dining area and the Alumni Room, remain closed following a week of extensive clean-up and repairs – and that neither room is required for learning to continue.
Some areas may need additional work – such as drop ceiling tiles in the nurse's suite and carpet in the guidance office – but contractors will continue to work after school hours to make repairs in the coming weeks. Other materials that have been cleaned and dried, such as vinyl floors, are being monitored for signs of failure, Nadonley said.
"That's why we're keeping our (insurance) claim open," he said. "But otherwise, it's basically back to business as usual."
He said the district also has insurance to reimburse teachers for losses of personal materials and supplies that they had brought in to teach their classes.
Nadonley credited the district's maintenance staff for enabling contractors to get to work quickly, saying they sacrificed part of their holidays to work long days and nights.
Professional staff, school board members and administrators also "unselfishly" dedicated time to help the district get both buildings ready for Tuesday's return to classes, he wrote in the letter to parents.
Nadonley said in many cases, maintenance staff sacrificed vacation time to lend a hand – and they'll be compensated for it.
"Whether it's vacation (in 2023) or pay, we'll make it up to them," he said.
He said the "vast majority" of the district's costs will be covered by insurance deductibles.
"This is why insurance (is so important)," he said, "for unexpected occurrences like this."
Temperatures recorded at the nearby John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport weather station show temperatures dipped as low as 8 degrees below zero in Richland Township on Dec. 23. Wind gusts reached a maximum of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, with the average speed sending wind chills far below zero.
Responders told The Tribune-Democrat that frozen pipes caused issues across the region.
