JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tucked away in metal drawers of old cabinets and stuffed into storage units, trailers and out-buildings, local industrial artist Joseph Hensel has collected a stockpile of manufacturing items from Johnstown’s steel-making heyday.
He’s been collecting the relics, such as wooden steel-making patterns used for casting parts, for more than 20 years because of his interest in the subject – and has turned several into works of art using assemblage and collage techniques.
“I wanted something that commemorated what we did here,” Hensel said.
In 2016, the now 67-year-old artist stumbled upon what he describes as a “treasure trove of American industry” while salvaging items from the former Lorain Steel and U.S. Steel mill in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
When Jean Reitz Designs contacted him about adding his sculptures to the Hotel Indigo in Pittsburgh prior to opening, Hensel suggested they check out the old mill together to see if there was anything else the business representatives would be interested in purchasing.
An old 10-ton ladle that at one time held molten metal became a focus of the buyers, and they asked Hensel about its history.
He identified the part number and asked a representative of the building’s current owner, which he preferred not to name, to see the plans.
Hensel was led along a winding path into the mill’s interior before he was brought into a massive vault full of drawers.
He was stunned by what he saw.
‘Kid in a candy store’
The man he was with opened drawer after drawer, each packed with plans, and sorted through the contents until he found what Hensel needed.
“I’m watching him and said, ‘Are all these drawers full?’ and he said, ‘Yeah,’ ” Hensel said.
There were thousands of original blueprints for everything from the steel-making ladle to rail cars, wheels, equipment, buildings and more.
The hand-drawn ink on vellum – a type of animal-skin parchment with a waxy backing – or pencil on mylar ranged from as far back as the 1890s to as recent as the 1980s.
“I was like a kid in a candy store,” Hensel said.
Many of the plans were used to fabricate equipment and materials in the Johnstown plants and were either used there or sent across the country and the world.
“The rail cars, mining buggies and machinery hand-drawn and fabricated in Johnstown were not only used in the Johnstown region, but Pittsburgh destinations like the Edgar Thomson works, U.S. Steel Irvin, McKeesport and all other Pittsburgh mines and mills,” Hensel said.
“Johnstown’s reach was global, as drawings are marked for customers in the Netherlands, Iran, England, Cuba, etc.”
Acquiring the contents
He made an offer nearly on the spot, and two years later, for an undisclosed amount of money, purchased the vault’s contents, along with the decorative frame on the outside of the door.
Hensel said he has sorted through about 40% of the drawings and is categorizing the contents by detail and interest.
The items range in size from 16 inches by 24 inches to more than 4 feet by 20 feet or larger.
A highlight of what he’s found so far is the original 1901 blueprints for the “Cambria Incline Plane cars,” which detail size and materials used, such as oak planks for the floorboards with “3-ply roofing felt between.”
These plans also show the passenger carriage underneath the main car.
Hensel said he took multiple trips throughout a year to the old steel plant to bundle up as much as he could carry and transport it to his storage area.
He also bought the cabinets the drawings were stored in.
All of these artifacts is now stored in several units full of the plans and other historic items.
Hensel noted the professionalism of the blueprints and how precise the drafters had to be, pointing out that none of the drawings have eraser marks.
Aside from serial numbers and titles, some of the plans have reviewers’ messages asking the artists to change or check on some aspect regarding the specifications of the materials or the plan.
On warm-weather days, Hensel gives tours of the original blueprints and patterns that he’s saved from the former Bethlehem and U.S. Steel shops in Johnstown, which he keeps at his IronWood ARTifacts location on Frankstown Road.
His interest in manufacturing history began when he was young.
As an adolescent, he and his friends would explore abandoned mill and mine buildings near his home of Brownsville, Fayette County.
While the other youngsters were captivated by breaking windows, Hensel was more interested in collecting the odds and ends left behind years before.
He said he took the items home and examined them more closely there.
“I just thought the stuff was cool,” he said.
“I’d see that stuff and think of the guys who worked there – the families they raised on those wages.”
That interest carried him into a career as a sales representative with Westinghouse Supply and is how he arrived in Johnstown roughly 40 years ago.
He worked for the company for 18 years, visiting the local steel mills before leaving to create his art.
More than blueprints
Hensel didn’t secure just original plans during his salvage trip.
He also was able to save boxes of handwritten accident reports, numerous photos of mill workers and equipment, and ledgers.
“These are all Johnstown,” Hensel said.
He is working with Barbara Zaborowski, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College dean of library services and special projects, to preserve the historical items.
Zaborowski and her team are using high-definition cameras to photograph and catalogue the plans and documents.
The college will also use a Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission grant of $5,000 to purchase a large scanner to digitize the bigger blueprints for the same purpose.
“These are pieces of art in their own way,” Zaborowski said.
Jeff Matevish, a media production student at the college, has helped with the process.
He documents a few bundles of the plans per day, taking hundreds of pictures – from wide shots to close-ups.
“This is great,” he said.
Matevish’s father is an architect and his grandfather worked at Bethlehem Steel, so documenting the items holds a special meaning for him.
“I’ve been having a blast with this project,” he said.
Looking over the items Hensel had brought so far, Zaborowski and Matevish were in awe of what Hensel saved one March day.
Zaborowski said if it weren’t for Hensel’s efforts, there’s a good chance the documents and forms would have been destroyed.
“We’re so excited about this,” she said. “Think about it, the history here that’s being saved.”
Genealogical worth
The Penn Highlands dean is particularly interested in the accident reports from a genealogical stance. She runs the Cambria Memory Project, which focuses on such stories.
Zaborowski said there are often older family members with visible injuries, such as missing fingers, who worked in the mines or mills and never talk about what happened.
The reports will help piece those puzzles together.
“This will tell you the details,” Zaborowski said. “From a genealogical standpoint, this is priceless.”
She wants to digitize the files and create a publicly accessible and searchable database.
Zaborowski is also excited about the doors that this information could open.
She said the people who worked in the mills will be able to explore the artifacts and provide background details that would otherwise be lost, adding that there could be an oral history project that stems from this preservation effort.
Donations toward the project can be made to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation.
In addition to organizing the blueprints for future display in a gallery, Hensel is donating a selection to the American Red Cross that will be auctioned off at the organization’s annual ball Saturday.
To visit the industrial collection, call Hensel at 814-243-5744.
He also has pieces available for purchase on his Etsy account, IronWoodArtifactShop, and at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
More information on his collection can also be found on the IronWood ARTifacts Facebook page.
