JonLuke Varner showed up just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Highlands at North Fork for an evening of disc golf putting and was excited that an activity he’s enjoyed on and off for the past five years was available so close to his home.
A recent push to establish a local course for the low-impact sport has been building at the links owned by Brian Durham and located at 424 Country Club Road in Somerset County.
“I really think once people understand what it is, it’ll explode,” said Varner, of Davidsville.
Scott Thomas, 29, of Thomas Mills, has been leading the charge to more formally establish disc golf in the region and started with Highlands because of his friendship with Durham.
“There’s a big hole in this area,” Thomas said.
Some courses exist regionally at locations such as Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and spots around Blair County.
Thomas initially presented the plan to establish disc golf at Highlands a few years ago, he said, but it didn’t pan out.
Last October, he revisited the concept and received the go-ahead to move forward.
Making use of portable baskets – each made of a pole, chains and a metal receptacle underneath – a sneak-peek event was held May 29 to introduce the rough idea of a course to those interested in the sport.
The Conemaugh Township Area High School graduate said about 30 people showed up for that event – one from as far as Wheeling, West Virginia.
“That was pretty encouraging,” he said. “It was a good time.”
Since then, there have been three or four putting evenings behind the main building to hold interest.
“We say, ‘Everyone can play,’ ” Thomas said.
Building a course
Disc golf is similar to traditional golf and follows a comparable rule set.
Players stand on a tee pad and throw a disk, made of polypropene, a thermoplastic resin, at baskets varying distances away – the goal being to get there in as few throws as possible.
Typically, courses have nine or 18 holes and can be played with a group or alone.
That flexibility is what Thomas enjoys about the sport.
“I can play a solo round of disc golf, no problem,” he said.
Thomas picked up the game when he attended Juniata College after playing Ultimate Frisbee.
He said he was searching for a similar activity and was introduced to disc golf by a friend.
After moving back to the area, he wanted to establish locally the sport he enjoys and create opportunities for others to experience the game.
That’s why he pursued installation of a course on the unused upper nine at The Highlands at North Fork.
At the moment, the main outline is ready, but Thomas needs to secure more funding to purchase roughly 12 baskets, which can cost around $300 each.
However, one setback is that manufacturers don’t have a large stock of the goals, Thomas said, which is why he wants to put an order in soon.
He already has pre-dug holes for the locations and hopes to obtain old turf from Sargent’s Stadium at The Point after the AAABA tournament, when new turf is set to be installed.
The material from the park would be used for the tee pads.
A start, then growth
Thomas expects that disc golf will be played at the links by the end of the summer for a “nominal cost” and noted that just one of the baskets will be anywhere near the actual golf course.
Players will start behind the main building and work their way through the upper nine.
Plans for the additional nine are in the works.
“I hope that it transitions to more people discovering this place,” Highlands marketing director Angela McKool said.
She said that the business is excited about the opportunity to make disc golf available to area residents and that it’s a natural addition to the available facilities.
The Highlands offers not only nine holes of golf, but also indoor tennis and soccer, live events and the restaurant Trixie’s Pub.
“It makes sense to utilize that property,” McKool said. “I hope that it grows.”
Thomas said his work at Highlands is just the beginning of what he hopes to accomplish with disc golf in the area.
Thomas said he aims to establish a Laurel Highlands group made up of multiple courses at locations such as at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, which he’s already contacted for consideration.
Tyler Engel, who also participated in Tuesday’s putting event, is interested in Thomas’ expansion concept.
He’s the music teacher at Central Cambria High School and has played disc golf since his time at Grove City College.
Engel wants to bring the sport to the students of his district.
During the few health classes he taught last school year, Engel introduced some of the learners to his hobby and received positive feedback.
His goal is to put a course in at the school if he can and connect it to Thomas’ Laurel Highlands group.
He said he enjoys disc golf because he’s a competitive person and the sport is an good outlet for that.
“It’s something to get out and do,” he added.
‘Throwing and walking’
Engel is pleased with the addition at Highlands and said it will give him a place to go close to his home in Johnstown.
Both he and Varner agreed that being outdoors is also a positive benefit of the game, as well as the low cost for participation – a disc typically costs around $15.
Thomas said these aspects are also why disc golf grew substantially last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It provided people with a socially distanced outdoor activity for a small investment, he said.
“It’s throwing and walking,” Thomas said. “It’s cardio, but it’s fun cardio.”
Thomas is confident that, once the Highlands course is up and running, it will meet the needs of those who’ve played for years, such as himself, and those who are just getting started.
“Johnstown will absolutely thrive on disc golf,” he said.
For more information, visit Laurel Highlands Disc Golf on Facebook.
