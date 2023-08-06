JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Los Lobos and Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys reconnected with the Johnstown music community on Saturday after long absences.
Both nationally known acts performed during the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival at Peoples Natural Gas Park. Los Lobos previously played at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s annual music festival in 2010, Big Sandy & Hit Fly-Rite Boys in 2004.
“I can’t believe that so many years have passed,” Robert “Big Sandy” Williams said. “We’ve been playing constantly since then. You get caught up playing across the country, going overseas to Europe. It’s nice to come back and to meet some of the same people who were here before. It’s a very welcoming feeling. I love playing where there’s families. You’ve got young and old who are just grooving together.”
Williams said it is a “wonderful thing to see (the festival) thriving.”
Los Lobos, an Austin City Limits Hall of Fame band in its 50th year, headlined the festival.
Fifteen bands performed over the past two days, including a pair of local bands that played the festival in the past – Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, and The Evergreens. There were acts from across the musical spectrum, including blues, classic rock, folk and two tribune groups – Trouble No More playing the music of The Allman Brothers Band and Keller Williams' Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders interpreting the songs of the Grateful Dead.
“Diversity is really important to us,” Johnstown Area Heritage Association's director of marketing and communications Shelley Johansson said. “We want to present a diverse lineup in terms of who’s on stage, what kind of music they’re playing, something for everyone.”
Amanda Alt, from The Evergreens, said the organizers “get so many amazing touring bands and also feature some local talent as well.” Alt added that “it’s a really great experience to get your music out to more people and meet other musicians from all around the country. It’s just a really cool experience.”
Matt Chalich, a fan of the festival, spoke about the diversity as he got ready to listen to Melt.
“It’s a good opportunity to discover new bands,” Chalich said.
Along with hours of music, there were also vendors selling food and items, such as jewelry and clothes, and what Johansson described as plenty of “happy people, all kinds of good things.”
Heather Thompson, owner of Blue Moon Gifts from Altoona, sold her handmade jewelry for the first time at the festival.
“I got here because I was trying to switch some of my shows up,” Thompson said. “I wanted to try something new. I’ve done music festivals in the past, and I thought I’d give it a try. Usually I get the teenage, tween crowd, so I was hoping I’d get some of the younger crowd. I kind of trend toward more of the bohemian festive crowd. I thought my jewelry would fit right in with this crowd. It has that same vibe.”
