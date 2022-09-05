Mark Ed as Linus, Matt Harris as Charlie Brown, Makayla Miller as Snoopy, Ben Berkebile as Schroeder and Sisi Zhao as Woodstock (from left) perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Log House Arts Festival in Westmont, Pa.
Mark Ed as Linus, Matt Harris as Charlie Brown, Makayla Miller as Snoopy, Ben Berkebile as Schroeder and Sisi Zhao as Woodstock (from left) perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Log House Arts Festival in Westmont, Pa.
Cadence Rebar (left) and her sister Emma, 6, both of Yorktown, Va., get their picture taken with Disney’s Frozen characters Anna and Elsa during the annual Log House Arts Festival at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in the Westmont section of Johnstown on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Anna and Elsa being played by Julia Bauer, 14, and Kaitlyn Rasa, 15, both of Johnstown.
At left, crafter Elizabeth “Cookie” Rairigh applies a temporary tattoo to Anna Grace Frye, 12, of Ebensburg, during the annual Forest Hills Festival at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in Adams Township on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Cadence Rebar (left) and her sister Emma, 6, both of Yorktown, Va., get their picture taken with Disney’s Frozen characters Anna and Elsa during the annual Log House Arts Festival at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in the Westmont section of Johnstown on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Anna and Elsa being played by Julia Bauer, 14, and Kaitlyn Rasa, 15, both of Johnstown.
At left, crafter Elizabeth “Cookie” Rairigh applies a temporary tattoo to Anna Grace Frye, 12, of Ebensburg, during the annual Forest Hills Festival at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in Adams Township on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
“The weather’s been on our side,” Kirk Moss, president of the fire company, said Sunday. “We’re watching the radar for Monday. We’ll be OK.”
Meanwhile, the 51st annual Log House Arts Festival wrapped up on Sunday. The juried festival was a two-day event at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. Visitors return year after year.
“We came out Saturday, and we were here last year as well,” said Lindsey Jacobs. She brought her two children, ages 3 and 6.
“It’s very kid-friendly,” she said. “They like the clowns, face painting and all the characters.”
“My cousin lives right through the alley, so we come almost every year,” said Gina Vitalie, who brought two grandchildren, ages 2 and 6.
“I like to bring the kids so they can do the crafts,” she said. “They really put together a nice event.”
1 of 4
Nash Shope
Nash Shope, 3, of Summerhill, shows off the goldfish he won at the Forest Hills Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Michael, Pa.
Mark Ed as Linus, Matt Harris as Charlie Brown, Makayla Miller as Snoopy, Ben Berkebile as Schroeder and Sisi Zhao as Woodstock (from left) perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Log House Arts Festival in Westmont, Pa.
Mark Ed as Linus, Matt Harris as Charlie Brown, Makayla Miller as Snoopy, Ben Berkebile as Schroeder and Sisi Zhao as Woodstock (from left) perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Log House Arts Festival in Westmont, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.