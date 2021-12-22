JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Art Martynuska, Cambria County’s Emergency Management Agency coordinator, announced on Tuesday that the county had received a $356,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to update flyover maps used by dispatchers to help find and direct responders to locations.
Martynuska, speaking at a State of the County gathering hosted by the Cambria Regional Chamber, described the maps as “life-or-death information.”
He said that the maps were last updated in 2017.
Also in the works for emergency management will be providing first responders with identification cards with radio- frequency identification chips. The cards would communicate to dispatchers where responders are at an emergency – including whether they are in a building, on a vehicle or heading to a different location.
In a gathering at the Holiday Inn-Downtown Johnstown, Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith declared that the county “is in great shape.”
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky noted that the commissioners anticipate passing the 2022 budget, which will feature a 2.5-mill tax decrease.
Commissioner Scott Hunt noted that the decrease will save county taxpayers over $3 million.
Other presenters included Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority, of Cambria County, and Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority.
U.S. Rep Glenn “GT” Thompson also spoke.
Emergency system
Martynuska said progress is being made in efforts to upgrade Cambria County’s emergency radio system, which was put in place in the mid-2000s and is “very dated,” he said.
“It has seen its life expectancy come and go,” he said.
He added that update efforts are hindered by an inability to get equipment.
“The maintenance of this system is becoming more difficult by the day,” Martynuska said. “We could not get the equipment for it.”
He noted that, while the system works, there are failures.
“We’ve had several instances where our emergency responders on the ground have not had radio communications for up to 20 minutes because of failures in the system,” Martynuska said.
He said this prompted the commissioners to put together a board to look into the issue
“This system that we’re going to be putting in is based on a portable handheld radio instead of one that’s in a vehicle that’s more powerful, so in the field we will have 95% coverage 95% of the time,” Martynuska said. “So in the ... most rural area of Cambria County, you’ll be able to pick up a radio and talk on that radio and be able to talk and summon help or advise what the situation is.”
According to Martynuska, the radio towers will work in sequence, so that if the frequencies on one tower are full, an individual can be routed to another tower.
There will be 16 towers, he said, adding that they are 73% built with some of the individual towers completed.
