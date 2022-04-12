JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dressed to the nines, area women came together Tuesday in support of an important cause.
The 14th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out fundraiser was held at Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Proceeds go to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber and are used to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and to provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
The evening featured a dinner; a pink basket raffle; live, silent and online auctions; a purse room and presentations about breast cancer.
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, a breast cancer fighter who was diagnosed when she was 36 and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection and receive proper treatment.
“It’s a breast cancer awareness event, and our mission is to make sure that women know the importance of self-breast exams, to get their yearly mammograms and know that genetic testing is available for them if they can’t afford it and have a history of breast cancer in their family,” said Meghan Stahl- Skinner, chairwoman of the event and board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation.
In 2019, Girls Night Out hit the $1 million mark for the breast care center.
“That was so amazing, and Taunia would have been so thrilled,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“We never knew that we would be able to get to that, but what an honor and a blessing that is that the community has supported us all these years.”
The event had 750 women in attendance and sold out within two weeks of being announced.
“It’s been three years since we’ve been together, so it’s an exciting night,” Stahl-Skinner said. “We make it a fun night, and that couples nicely with the fact that we can have a moment to let women know how important it is to get a mammogram every year.”
She said this year organizers set no monetary goal, instead choosing to focus on breast health.
“I’m worried about women not getting their mammograms, especially because of COVID-19, so the goal is to get everybody back on track,” Stahl-Skinner said. “We’ve been hearing more and more that women neglected to get mammograms over COVID-19 and stories that we don’t want to hear, so that’s the important takeaway from tonight. We want everyone to have fun, but call the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center tomorrow and schedule their mammogram.”
Donald Dudley, Oechslin’s father, said each year about a third of the attendees are new to the event, and the message may be new to some of them as well.
“It’s a good reinforcement for them that they can benefit from monthly self-breast exams and that annual mammograms saves lives,” he said.
“They are not alone. They are never alone. There are people out there who are concerned about and supportive of individuals who have a diagnosis of breast cancer.”
He hopes the event will show women that it’s OK to talk about breast health.
“It strikes a chord in the community in that 15 or 10 years ago, people didn’t talk about breast cancer, and now we do,” Dudley said. “It’s not a stigma, and people don’t have to hide. It’s a normal, unfortunately, part of life.”
