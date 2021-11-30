JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An event that began more than three decades ago continues to celebrate the reason for the Christmas season.
The 38th annual Festival of the Nativity will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature several local choirs, musical performances and displays of nativity scenes.
The event started in the 1980s ,when church member Lois Siehl wanted to promote the biblical traditions of Christmas within the community.
"She had a dream to bring Jesus back into Christmas and to get the real meaning for Christmas back into it," said Lynne Williams, a festival organizer. "This is our spiritual gift to the community."
She said many people return every year, some attending all three nights, to enjoy the music and displays.
"They come in and go into the sanctuary and listen to the music and they feel it's their inspiration," Williams said.
She added that the festival continues to grow yearly.
"It's unbelievable and people keep coming," Williams said. "We see the same faces every year, but we also see new faces."
Scenes of the birth of Jesus Christ from around the world – and of varying sizes – will fill the church.
"It's interesting, because as often as I walk through this every time I see something different," Williams said. "And I love seeing through the eyes of other people how they created a nativity set."
In addition, a children's room will be available for youngsters, where they will be able to make crafts and participate in storytelling.
Several musical performances are scheduled.
On Friday, the following will perform: 6:30 p.m., Retired Men's Group; 7 p.m., Polish Heritage Choir; 7:45 p.m., Brett Merberger; 8 p.m., Paul Richey; 8:15 p.m., Rick Kimmel; and 8:30 p.m., Jim Farrer.
The Saturday schedule is: 6:30 p.m., Chatter Box Brass; 7 p.m., Forest Hills Community Band; and 8 p.m., Laura Williamson.
The Sunday finale will feature the following: 6:30 p.m., Forest Hills High School chorus; 6:45 p.m., Roof Top Singers; 7 p.m., Parlock Family; 7:15 p.m., Westmont Presbyterian Church choir; 7:30 p.m., Conemaugh Township High School chorus and brass choir; and 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church choir.
The choruses attending Sunday will combine for a mass choir performance at the conclusion of the festival that will feature more than 100 voices.
"We will perform 'Christmas Joy' and 'Behold the Child of Bethlehem' and will close with the 'Hallelujah Chorus,'" Williams said.
She said the hope is that those who attend will experience the true reason for the season.
"I hope they get what we're trying to convey to them – that if it weren't for Jesus there would be no Santa Claus, no Christmas trees and no gift-giving," Williams said. "If it weren't for Jesus, there wouldn't be a Christmas."
For more information on the festival, call 814-536-8141.
