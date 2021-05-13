Ferndale Area students in fourth and fifth grades darted among headstones Thursday placing flags on veterans' graves at Grandview Cemetery – a Memorial Day activity organizer and teacher Jennifer Priest said has become "a tradition."
"It is such an honor to do this," she said.
Typically it's only the fourth-graders who participate in the activity, which has been ongoing for eight years. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, that class wasn't able to help out.
To make up for that, Priest invited the now-fifth-grade students to lend a hand with the yearly activity.
Alyssa Alt is one of those learners who missed out last year, but was happy to participate this time around.
"It makes me very happy," Alt said. "I feel like I'm part of something very, very important."
There were 90 students split into six classes placing a total of 248 flags on graves around the cemetery Thursday.
Fourth-graders Cooper Ludwig and Jaquari Britt carried their bundles of flags with pride while walking the paved path through the headstones.
Ludwig said he'd been looking forward to the event all year and placing flags was fun.
What he enjoyed the most, though, was expressing his respect for the veterans.
Britt considered the activity "very cool and interesting."
"It's very respectful to do it," he said.
Britt was also pleased that his school invited the older children to participate and was happy to get outside on a sunny spring day.
Prior to the event, the teachers in both grades discussed the project with the students as well as the meaning of the flag and Memorial Day.
For fourth-grade student Allura Hicks, learning those lessons and placing the flags carried a lot of meaning.
"It made me think about life and what we can do to help others," she said.
Hicks added that the opportunity to lend a hand was an honor and she appreciates those who've served.
Fifth-grade social studies teacher Maeve Koshute agreed.
"To have this honor is very touching," she said.
Koshute also considered the project a nice opportunity for the students, since so much has been limited this school year due to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.