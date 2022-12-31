JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – People from all over the region came to downtown Johnstown on Saturday despite the cold and rainy evening to welcome the new year.
The family friendly event featured entertainment in five locations as well as activities for children and opportunities to view vintage holiday displays from the Penn Traffic and Glosser Brothers department stores.
Most downtown venues were busy with revelers.
Clarence and Rosemarie Robson from Central City said they attend each year for good food, quality company and a fun show.
“We come down every year, and like that there’s no alcohol,” Clarence Robson said. "It's just a non-alcohol night. It's just an enjoy-yourself night."
"We like that you get to see different plays and things like that,” Rosemarie Robson said.
The couple were at the Franklin Street United Methodist Church, where a puppet show had just ended – and said they were looking forward to hearing the Irish Pretenders, which were set to perform next.
“It’s good for the kids, it's good for the people that don't drink,” Clarence Robson said.
Johnstown natives Chad and Mallory Diehl were at the Cambria County Library with their children Evan, 6, and Bellamy, 3. Mallory said that the event was a fun celebration for children and that hers were excited about story time.
Laurie Maurer of Johnstown sat in the Cambria County Library with a smile on her face as she recorded her 6-year-old grandson, Shane, dancing to Rosie and the Jammers. Maurer said they attended because Shane wanted to see the band, adding that he made sure they were there to see Rosie and the band perform.
“He's been coming here since he was four,” she said. “I have videos of him dancing. He loves them.”
