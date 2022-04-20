PHOTO GALLERY | 'Epitome of a public servant': Hope Chief Hassen remembered as hometown hero

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Hope Fire Chief Dave Hassen Sr. was given a hero's sendoff Wednesday, with his funeral procession making one final trip through the community he served for 53 years.
Contres-Greer Social Hall was packed with more than 300 of Hassen's fellow first responders, friends and family members – who stood in silence as a bell echoed in his honor.
Firefighters who grew up under Hassen's tutelage remembered him as a selfless community servant and tireless leader who guided Hope Fire Company by example.
"He wasn't a figurehead chief," Hope Firefighter Matt Barczak said. "He was an active chief – and example for all of us."
Barczak grew up in the station watching Hassen and his father, Pete, almost everyday.
Now a longtime firefighter himself, Barczak recalled times he would arrive at the scene of a 2 a.m. emergency knowing he could count on Hassen being beside him – even at a time most of his contemporaries were enjoying retirement.
"He was a boots on the ground guy," Barczak said, noting that Hassen was still among the department's top three members in terms of call response volume. "He was the epitome of a public servant."
Hassen died Friday after experiencing heart issues in the hours following a response to a seizure call at a Northern Cambria residence, according to 1st Assistant Pete Barczak and Coroner Jeff Lees.
Hassen died of a cardiac episode, Lees said at the time.
He had served with Hope since 1969 and became chief in 2005.
Survived by his wife, Missy, and four children, Hassen also worked as a police officer in Northern Cambria, Patton, Carrolltown and Hastings before retiring in recent years.
"Chief David Hassen Sr. left a legacy here in Northern Cambria," said Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, who was joined by fellow commissioners Scott Hunt and B.J. Smith at the service.
"The members of this department were his extended sons, brothers and daughters," Chernisky said.
They were far from alone.
Firefighters and municipal and state police officers from at least five counties, as well as Maryland, drove in for the service – filling the hall's 300 chairs.
They stood in silence while 1st Assistant Pete Barczak tried to hold back tears as he handed over Hassen's fire chief helmet to his family – and then saluted as Hassen's casket was carried from the social hall for burial.
Afterward, Hope Fire Company's trucks, dressed with black banners, guided a procession that passed Hope's fire station and crossed through town toward North Barnesboro Cemetery.
Friends and residents stood in parking lots and alongside the street to pay their respects as the line of emergency vehicles passed by.
To Paul Gach, it was a fitting tribute – direct, respectful and community-oriented, just like Hassen.
"He deserved this," said Gach, a former Spangler firefighter who grew up playing baseball with Hassen on a Knights of Columbus team as a teenager.
"Dave was someone who earned respect through his actions – and the way he treated people," Gach said. "And people gravitated to him and his fire company ... because of that."
Gach said: "He dedicated his life to this town. You can't just replace someone like that."