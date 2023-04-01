MEYERSDALE, Pa. – The Big Savage Tunnel awoke from its hibernation on Friday as a five-man crew used a 20-foot ladder, pulleys and a rope to lower the aluminum panels that had blocked both ends of the tunnel.
For bicyclists Dale Shultz and Joyce Maley, it was a welcome sight.
The Great Allegheny Passage is open year-round, retracing the path of the former Western Maryland Railway from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md., a distance of about 150 miles.
But the Big Savage Tunnel – located on the GAP about nine miles southeast of Meyersdale in a remote part of southern Somerset County, near the Maryland border – is shut over the winter each year to protect it from ice damage, keeping the couple’s excursions on the popular trail local, they said.
“We basically live on this trail – but we look forward to this weekend every year,” said Shultz, of Meyersdale.
For trail towns, hikers and bikers across the region, the opening of the Big Savage Tunnel is not just another sign of spring – it also ushers in the “busy season,” Somerset County Director of Parks and Trails Lindsay Baer said.
Tens of thousands of people use the trail each year, with studies estimating the entire GAP trail sees 1.4 million visits a year by local and outside users. Most of them hike and bike the pathway between April and December, Baer said.
“As soon as this tunnel opens, everybody’s ready to rip,” she said.
That includes businesses along the corridor, Baer said.
“A lot of them are open and ready because of the trail,” she said.
Local trail advocates draw attention to the opening annually, but the 25-foot-tall former railroad tunnel hasn’t always been a part of the trail.
The mountaintop marvel had to undergo a $12 million rehabilitation project in 2002, Great Allegheny Passage Executive Director Bryan Perry said.
The interior archway was weatherized to protect it from damage from a natural aquifer, he said. Then it was spray-lined with concrete. The aluminum doors at each end of the tunnel were custom-built to keep nature’s freeze-thaw cycle from damaging the concrete over the winter and posing a hazard to visitors, he said.
Perry said the tunnel is one of four along the passage. At almost 3,300 feet – more than half a mile – it’s the longest.
For Maley and Shultz, it’s also their ticket south. With the tunnel open, the self- described trail “diehards” were planning to make their first ride to the state line this year. While the tunnel is open, day trips to the Maryland mountain towns of Frostburg and Cumberland are also routine.
“Opening the tunnel ... opens up opportunities,” Maley said.
“And it’s good for our local economy,” Shultz added.
